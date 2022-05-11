ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W 35th Street fire damages 3 structures

By Molly Curley
 1 day ago

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story erroneously reported W. 34th Street as the location of the fire.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three structures were damaged in a fire in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze, though one person was displaced.

Crews were called to the 600 block of W. 35th Street near Burroughs Street around 9:15 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a home and from a two-story garage building next door.

Just before 11 a.m., the department confirmed crews had extinguished the fire.

The house, neighboring garage and the adjoining fence sustained extensive damage, according to Savannah Fire. The house next door also sustained exterior heat damage.

Officials said there were three people home at the time of the fire and all escaped on their own.

There is no word yet on the cause. Savannah Fire said it’s still being investigated.

