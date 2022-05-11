‘Feeling the Love’: Blind artist creates massive braille art display

We travel all over the Southeast United States, writing about all kinds of amazing adventures we are fortunate to experience. However, when we had the opportunity to experience some adventures in our own backyard, we were excited to play “tourist” in our county for a few days in Steinhatchee. Steinhatchee is a small coastal community located along Florida’s Big Bend. Taylor County is my home and Steinhatchee is a town I’ve spent a great deal of time in, but I wanted the full tourist experience. I wanted to visit as if I’d never been there. We made arrangements to stay along the Steinhatchee River in a place I had never been to, the Steinhatchee River Club. The Steinhatchee River is in my honest opinion one of the most beautiful, scenic, unspoiled rivers in the entire state of Florida. There are sections of this winding river that make you feel as if you’ve stepped back in time. The lands surrounding the river are secluded and brimming with wildlife, countless rare birds and a plethora of fish.

STEINHATCHEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO