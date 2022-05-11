ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

‘Feeling the Love’: Blind artist creates massive braille art display

By Jacob Murphey
WCTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unofficial world record slowly came to life Tuesday afternoon at Railroad Square. International Braille artist Clarke Reynolds has spent the last three weeks in Tallahassee on residency with the blindDANCE Film Festival. For one of his...

www.wctv.tv

Tallahassee, FL
