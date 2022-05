Jack Warner parkway has just become harder to access. Phase 2 of the city’s Jack Warner Parkway/Martin Luther King Boulevard improvement project is under way. “It’s a roadway improvement project,” City Associate Engineer Bryan Gurney said. “We will be replacing some aged utilities, some water and sewer lines, we will be installing improved drainage. We will have a median through the center for access management and we will have a sidewalk on the north side of the road for better pedestrian connectivity.”

