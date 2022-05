The Aurora United Methodist Church is initiating fundraisers to replace the current roof with a metal one. During the U.S. 50 Yard Sale dates of May 20-21, vendors and people with crafts or yard sale items may rent table space in the Aurora Memorial Building, $20 for two days. Contact Sue Roberson at 301-616-4400 by May 11 to reserve tables. Anyone wishing to make donations to this roofing project are to contact Sue and her committee.

AURORA, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO