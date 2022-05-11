ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Big Chicken’ coming to Dayton

By Katie Shatsby
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, three fast-casual chicken restaurant locations will be opening in Dayton.

Current Big Chicken franchisees Steve Christensen and Reid Richards have partnered with Ohio restauranter Mike Craddick, bringing three Big Chicken locations to the Miami Valley. On top of Big Chicken, Christensen and Richards have a history with the Five Guys franchise as well as the Another Broken Egg Cafe franchise.

The first of the three Big Chicken restaurants will be located at 10655 Innovation Dr. in Miamisburg and is targeted to open in early summer. There are currently Big Chicken locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, and other areas. This deal in Ohio is part of Big Chicken’s expansion to nine other states.

Big Chicken features crispy chicken sandwiches, mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes. According to Big Chicken, each menu item offers customers a look inside the life and personality of O’Neal.

For more information on Big Chicken, click here .

