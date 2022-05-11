ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FPL isn’t done fighting rooftop-solar customers

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Florida Power & Light persuaded the Florida Legislature to kill residential rooftop power, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bill on April 27. He said he wanted to help Floridians struggling with inflation. Of course, FPL is relentless, and like The Terminator, the company is thinking “I’ll be...

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Florida’s dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek district | Orlando Area News | Orlando

A federal judge has tossed the first challenge to Florida’s law dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek special district. The lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Orange and Osceola counties argued that the dissolution would result in increased taxation for residents forced to bear maintenance costs formerly handled by the Walt Disney World theme park. The judge dismissed the case on two grounds.
ORLANDO, FL
Remote sensing research improves hurricane response

Safe and uninterrupted road travel is crucial in the aftermath of storms so that people can access medical treatment, downed power lines can be removed and communities can begin a return to normalcy. Researchers with the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering’s Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response (RIDER) Center are investigating better...
BAY COUNTY, FL
NEWS BRIEFS – Naples Florida Weekly

Wiggins Pass, Doctors Pass dredge projects completed. The Wiggins Pass and Doctors Pass dredge project has been completed within budget and within the expected time frame. The project that began on Jan. 19, dredged approximately 65,000 cubic yards of sand from Wiggins Pass and 15,700 cubic yards of sand from Doctors Pass. The dredged material was then placed on the beaches within Barefoot Beach Park, Delnor Wiggins Pass State Park and Lowdermilk Park. Channel markers that were in the vicinity of the dredge were temporarily removed and then replaced when dredging was completed.
NAPLES, FL
National Small Business Week Starts with a Bang in the Bay Area

A group of distinguished individuals joined the Small Business Association (SBA) and PayPal for a round-table discussion with California business leaders on small business growth as National Small Business Week kicked off in San Francisco on May 2. “What a good start of National Small Business Week (NSBW) to have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Seminole yearbook dispute reveals pain to come

Gov. Ron DeSantis and ideologues in the Legislature are trying to draw Florida into a culture war Their primary battlegrounds are public school, and they’re targeting racial and sexual minorities, people who disagree with DeSantis’ dictates and books that challenge their far-right dogma. Worst of all, they’ll be shoving local officials, communities and students into the line of fire.
FLORIDA STATE
California ’22 Primary Election: Black Candidates Running for Statewide Office

On June 7, California will conduct a primary election — the first opportunity for voters to elect candidates in newly drawn districts based on the 2020 U.S. census. Registered voters will automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot no later than May 9, with the option to return it to a secure drop box, or vote in-person up to 10 days before the election for those living in Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miami Gardens deals for logistics complex

As part of sale plans for 13 City of Miami Gardens-owned properties, city staff is seeking a sale-leaseback agreement with Ambrose Property Group to construct the Miami Gardens Logistics Complex. Following a request for proposals, a project would be developed at 1020 NW 163rd Drive and 1050 NW 163rd Drive,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Councilmember Carroll Fife’s Resolution OK’d to Study Feasibility of Housing 1,000 at North Gateway Parcel

At the May 3 special meeting of the Oakland City Council, members approved a resolution introduced by Councilmember Carroll Fife directing the City Administrator to study the feasibility of establishing an emergency homeless intervention site to house 1,000 individuals at the North Gateway Parcel located at the former Oakland Army Base.
OAKLAND, CA
Tri-Rail says trains will be in downtown Miami by November

Written by Gabriela Henriquez Stoikow on May 10, 2022. In a more optimistic presentation to the Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust, Steven Abrams, executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, reassured members that the Tri-Rail trains the authority oversees are going to roll into the downtown Miami station in November.
MIAMI, FL
Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
TEXAS STATE
Puerto Rican parade and fest to liven up downtown Orlando – Orlando Sentinel

The countdown for the 2022 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival is over. This Saturday all roads lead to downtown Orlando where floats, prominent figures and community leaders will mobilize from Rosalind Avenue to Central Boulevard a to end with a party, music, food and crafts celebrating the island’s culture.
ORLANDO, FL
Texas voting laws violate election officials’ right to speech, lawyers tell Texas justices – Houston Public Media

A part of Texas’ newly enacted voting laws banning election administrators from sending out mass mail-in ballot applications violates the First Amendment, lawyers for Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria told the state Supreme Court Wednesday. Longoria sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton late last year, challenging the enforcement...
TEXAS STATE
Rent in these Texas cities is rising faster than Austin rent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and developers cheered as they cut the ribbon for Vi Collina Apartments on Thursday, signifying the grand opening of an affordable housing complex at a time when rents are increasing at historic rates. The 170-unit complex in the East Riverside neighborhood off of Oltorf...
AUSTIN, TX
Yesway Opens New Allsup’s Stores in Texas and New Mexico

The latest new-to-market stores, at 2601 S. Oak Avenue in Mineral Wells, Texas and 820 Highway 70 West in Alamogordo, New Mexico, each contain 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, have 24 fueling positions, and three and four high speed diesel fueling lanes in Alamogordo and Mineral Wells, respectively. These represent the first of two new prototypical store formats Yesway has developed: a large-format convenience store and a hybrid truck stop, which will both be open 24 hours per day. Each of these new prototypes will feature a forecourt with 10 to 20 fueling positions, two to five diesel lanes for the truck stops, and 5,630 to 6,277 square feet, respectively, of interior merchandising space. Customers visiting these new stores will find their favorite Allsup’s world-famous burritos, a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Bizarre items people tried to get through TSA at Orlando airport

ORLANDO – Frequent travelers likely know that certain items are not allowed through security at the airport nor on the plane – guns, stun guns, lighters, drills and drill bits, liquids over three ounces – yet TSA employees have found some interesting items stowed in passengers’ carry-on luggage recently at Orlando International Airport:
ORLANDO, FL

