FPL isn’t done fighting rooftop-solar customers

The latest new-to-market stores, at 2601 S. Oak Avenue in Mineral Wells, Texas and 820 Highway 70 West in Alamogordo, New Mexico, each contain 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, have 24 fueling positions, and three and four high speed diesel fueling lanes in Alamogordo and Mineral Wells, respectively. These represent the first of two new prototypical store formats Yesway has developed: a large-format convenience store and a hybrid truck stop, which will both be open 24 hours per day. Each of these new prototypes will feature a forecourt with 10 to 20 fueling positions, two to five diesel lanes for the truck stops, and 5,630 to 6,277 square feet, respectively, of interior merchandising space. Customers visiting these new stores will find their favorite Allsup’s world-famous burritos, a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.

MINERAL WELLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO