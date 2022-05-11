The Milwaukee Bucks badly need a more efficient Jrue Holiday in Game 5
By Dalton Sell
FanSided
1 day ago
During the first four games of the Milwaukee Bucks’ first round series against the Boston Celtics, one noticeable trend has been the sluggish contributions from Jrue Holiday offensively. The guard has not been able to find any semblance of a rhythm thus far, and while he is averaging...
The Milwaukee Bucks face one of the toughest tests of their season on Thursday as they try to win Game 5 on the Celtics’ home floor. Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on the matchup during TNT’s pre-game broadcast and the Hall of Famer has just slapped Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. with some harsh reality.
Stephen A. Smith has made his pick for who will win this best of three between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. He was on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday and predicted how the next three games are going to go. In the end, he has the Celtics knocking out...
Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks went down the wire. In the end, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. who escaped with a 110-107 win in what was an asbolute thriller. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was not at all pleased with how his team let...
We have a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks after the teams have traded games through the first four matchups on this series. Boston comes into Game 5 as a 5.5-point favorite at home at WynnBET Sportsbook, and it has erased major...
Giannis Antetokounmpo looked more like a boxer than a basketball player on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo was caught in the face by an accidental elbow from teammate Pat Connaughton late in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The Bucks...
BOSTON -- It took all of 10 minutes for the Celtics' playoff fortunes to change Wednesday night. Boston led the Milwaukee Bucks by 14 points with 10 minutes remaining in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden and appeared on its way to a 3-2 series lead.
Following a wild comeback victory vs. the Boston Celtics in Game 5, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to finish the series off back at home in Game 6 tonight. To win this pivotal matchup, the two players that will obviously have to do their most heavy lifting for Milwaukee are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. For the Celtics, it is Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While these names have all shined during this series, the role players from each side have also stepped up throughout, some more than others. This play from the role players has had a significant impact on the series thus far, and with the Milwaukee Bucks looking to close it out at home, here are three role players that could make a massive difference in Game 6.
The Boston Celtics could not have won Game 4 without a career-best performance from Al Horford or a late scoring surge from Jayson Tatum during their 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. But they also could not have tied up the best-of-seven series — their biggest win of the season...
Jrue Holiday played with a certain vengeance during the Bucks' pivotal Game 5 win vs. the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Last month, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Holiday was also in the running, but Smart got the nod. Holiday didn't forget.
The Boston Celtics suffered a brutal Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. It's even worse when you take another look at the final play. Jrue Holiday sealed Milwaukee's 110-107 win with a steal on Marcus Smart. It was a stellar play by the three-time All-Defensive guard, but it all could've been avoided had Smart seen a wide-open Jayson Tatum calling for the ball.
