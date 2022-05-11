ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

miamitimesonline.com

BELINDA MARCIA ENGLISH

63, child care worker, died April 24. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

VALLIE THORNTON

84, housekeeper, died May 3 at Villa Maria Nursing Center. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Matthews Freewill Baptist Church.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

TRAVIS BERNARD HAWTHORNE

49, laborer, died May 1 at Mercy Hospital. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church of Coconut Grove. Service 2:30 p.m., Saturday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Grove Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

PATRINA BYNG

44, social worker, died May 6 at home. Viewing 2 - 8 p.m., Friday.
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

JANNETTA ROBINSON

79, retired private duty nurse, died April 28. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

NATALIE HORN

61, school bus attendant, died April 30. Services were held 3 p.m., Tuesday in the chapel.
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

MARJORIE YOUNG

98, retired educator and classroom teacher, died May 8 in Conyers, Georgia. Survivors include her sons: Ronald Young (Rose), Randy Young (deceased) and Rederic Young (Angela); grandchildren: Ronnie, Ramon(Allison), Rederic (Ashley), Catherine and Jenae Marjorie; great-grands: Liliana Marjorie and Kaleb; AKA Ivy beyond the Wall Ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel; Knights of Peter Claver ceremony at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday at Saint Mary Cathedral located at 7525 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33150. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

DEACON WILLIAM HOLMES

90, truck driver, died May 3 at home. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

MINNIE LEE KENDRICK

77, retired cafeteria worker, died May 2. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

ROY CARTER SR

85, retired maintenance for MDCPS, died May 6. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church, Miami, FL.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

ELLIS CHARLES MILLER

70, retired airborne ranger, died April 7 in Reidsville, GA. Survived by his children: Charles Miller (Sabrina) of Miami, FL. Dedra Tyler (Calvin) of Miami/Reidsville; siblings: Odessa Miller of Miami, FL. Kenneth Miller of Atlanta, GA, Jeffery Miller (Sandra) of Columbia South Carolina, Artis Miller(Angela) of Miami, FL.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; dogs: Zina and Goldie; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Favorite quotes: “Yeah” and “good Lordy in the morning”. Services were held in Reidsville, GA.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

miamitimesonline.com

JAMES THOMAS BARNER

70, bus driver, died May 7 at memorial West hospital. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at New Fellowship Christian Center.
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

