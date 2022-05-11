ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheaha Challenge Traffic Impacts in Calhoun County

 1 day ago

Calhoun Journal

May 11, 2022

Lee Evancho

The Calhoun County EMA has issued a traffic advisory for Calhoun County for the dates of May 14 & 15, 2022.

The Cheaha Challenge Gran Fondo & ULTRA, Chief Ladiga Cruise, and Time Trial will be returning to Calhoun County on Saturday May 14th and Sunday May 15th. Calhoun County EMA asks that you please watch for bicyclists on the following roads and expect delays during the given times on Sunday, May 15th:

· Highway 21 – Jacksonville from 7:30am – 8:00am · Cottaquilla Road from 7:30am – 9:30am
· White’s Gap Road from 7:30am – 2:30pm
· AL 9 and US 78 from 7:30am – 9:30am

· Hwy 281 from 8:00am – 3:00pm

The following road will be closed on Sunday, May 15th, 2022 from 7:30am – 6:00pm: Bains Gap Rd

Cyclists will be on the roads throughout the weekend, but the highest level of traffic from Cheaha Challenge participants will be during the listed time periods on Sunday, May 15th.

Please remain aware while driving and be sure to allow enough space for cyclists. Bicyclists have the same rights as vehicles. Alabama law requires motorists to allow a minimum of three feet of clearance between their vehicle and the bicycle they are passing on the road. When roads are narrow and passing with a 3-foot buffer is not possible, slow down and wait to pass when safe.

Map of Cheaha Challenge course can be found at: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/6904279

For more information about Cheaha Challenge, email the ride director at stuart.lamp@outlook.com.

