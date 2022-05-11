ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Chemical Romance, the Original Misfits, Nine Inch Nails to Headline 2022 Riot Fest

By Jodi Guglielmi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
My Chemical Romance , the Original Misfits Misfits, and Nine Inch Nails are set to headline this year’s Riot Fest .

The three-night event, which will take place in Chicago’s Douglass Park from Sept. 16 to the 18, will also feature first-time appearances by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, Portugal the Man, Yungblud, Placebo, the Linda Lindas, and more. And during their Saturday set, the Original Misfits will perform their debut Walk Among Us , which turned 40 this year. Band members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein started using that moniker in 2016 when they reunited to play Riot Fest . Yellowcard will reunite to perform their sole 2022 show at the fest.

Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, the Front Bottoms, and the Wonder Years are also among the 85 acts that will play across the five stages throughout the weekend.

Nine Inch Nails was previously set to headline last year’s fest but dropped out after canceling all of their 2021 tour dates . Slipknot later took over the time slot. At the time, the festival also announced My Chemical Romance as the 2022 headliner.

Tickets for Riot Fest are on sale now , including single-day and full weekend passes.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

