Two oceanfront homes collapse into water in Outer Banks

Two unoccupied homes collapsed along North Carolina’s seashore on Tuesday amid flooding and high tides off the Atlantic Ocean.

The houses were located along the oceanfront in ​​Rodanthe, N.C., at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to the national park service.

The collapses resulted in the closure of a nearby beach with the park service warning that “visitors are cautioned to stay away from the beach in this area.”

Part of NC Highway 12, the highway that serves the Outer Banks, also closed because of the high tides in the area.

“Our crews are out working now, but it’s too early to tell if we will be able to reopen to traffic today,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

David Hallac, who serves as superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, warned that more collapses could continue in the future.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” Hallac said, according to WAVY, a Nexstar station.

“We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore,” he added.

Both collapsed homes were constructed in the 1980s, and the collapses come as several other homes have collapsed in the Outer Banks over the last several years, WAVY added.