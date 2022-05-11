Congratulations to the 2022 YC Graduates

Tuesday the Prescott City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, to acquire approximately 3,300 acres of Arizona State Trust Land on and around Glassford Hill. The IGA was approved last week by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and is scheduled to be reviewed by the Prescott Valley Town Council at an upcoming meeting. When all three jurisdictions have signed the agreement, they will begin seeking funding and acquiring multiple large parcels of land. The goal is to create a regional park for outdoor recreation, including hiking trails linking to various trails in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO