Congratulations to the 2022 YC Graduates

Tuesdays, June 14, 21 & 28, Highlands Center, 1375 S Walker Road, Prescott. Registration: $20.00, HC Members $15.00 presented by The Highlands Center. Interested in native grasses, fungi, and geologic features of the central Highlands? Learn from local educators and view examples in this summer’s community nature study series. These presentations are held on Tuesdays in June, in our classroom, trails, and gardens. Join expert naturalists, researchers, and conservation leaders from across Arizona in an annual series celebrating study of the natural world. Topics and classes are designed to be engaging and interactive. Learn about local species, weather, conservation issues and more in this engaging annual program. Classes include a hands-on lab and/or field component. Register at https://highlandscenter.org/adult-programs/
