Prescott Valley, AZ

Congratulations to the 2022 YC Graduates

By TPT Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYavapai College Celebrates Graduates in 52nd Commencement Ceremony. Family, friends, classmates, faculty, and others celebrated the graduation of more than 300 Yavapai College students during the 52nd Commencement ceremony held at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Sunday, May 8. Students convened to accept their degrees and certificates,...

Congratulations to CVHS Senior Awards Night

Chino Valley High School held its annual Senior Awards and Scholarship Night on Wednesday May 11, 2022. Staff recognized all scholarship recipients as well as presenting dozens of senior class awards covering the areas of academics, National Honors Society, athletics, and the arts to name just a few. Overall, the...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
Daily Archives: Apr 10, 2022

TPT Staff - May 10, 2022 0. Roughrider Softball Set To Host NJCAA Division I Region I Tournament After a regular season that featured a 50-3 overall record and 42-2 conference record,... Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation’s 8th Annual Gala. TPT Staff - May 10, 2022 0. Upcoming Derby-Themed...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
Join expert naturalists, researchers, and conservation leaders

Tuesdays, June 14, 21 & 28, Highlands Center, 1375 S Walker Road, Prescott. Registration: $20.00, HC Members $15.00 presented by The Highlands Center. Interested in native grasses, fungi, and geologic features of the central Highlands? Learn from local educators and view examples in this summer’s community nature study series. These presentations are held on Tuesdays in June, in our classroom, trails, and gardens. Join expert naturalists, researchers, and conservation leaders from across Arizona in an annual series celebrating study of the natural world. Topics and classes are designed to be engaging and interactive. Learn about local species, weather, conservation issues and more in this engaging annual program. Classes include a hands-on lab and/or field component. Register at https://highlandscenter.org/adult-programs/
PRESCOTT, AZ
Congratulations to the New Student of the Week, May 12, 2022

The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize Rosie Bailon of Territorial Early Childhood Center as our Student of the Week for the week ending May 12,2022. Rosie Bailon is six years old and in first grade in Mrs. Hubbard’s class. Rosie is a wonderful example of what it means to be kind to everyone. She has many friends and is helpful to everyone.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
EARLY-BIRD REGISTRATION For 2022 ENGAGE Nonprofit Conference

EARLY-BIRD REGISTRATION OPENS FOR ALLIANCE OF ARIZONA NONPROFITS’ 2022 ENGAGE CONFERENCE. One-Day Conference Features 2 Keynote Speakers and Multiple Workshops. After convening the annual conference virtually in 2020 and 2021, the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits has announced that the 2022 ENGAGE Nonprofit Conference will be in person from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 24 at Desert Willow Conference Center, 4340 E Cotton Center Blvd in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation’s 8th Annual Gala

Upcoming Derby-Themed Gala Aims to Raise Awareness and Funds for Local Foster Youth. Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation (YC4KF) Is thrilled to announce its 8th annual gala for foster children, Champion for Children: A Triple Crown Affair, on June 11th from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Sam Hill Warehouse in Prescott.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
PVPD Summer Youth Police Academy is a go!

The Prescott Valley Police Department will begin accepting applications for the 2022 Youth Police Academy, “Believe in Something Better,” on Monday, May 16th at 8:00 AM. Applications are available in the police station lobby as well as online at www.prescottvalley-az.gov under the “police” section. Click on “Programs” and then scroll down to the bottom left. Please return completed applications to the station by mail or in person.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa Girl Scout’s wheelchair device earns big award

One day while selling Girl Scout Cookies in front of a grocery store, Mesa Girl Scout Ariella Hirsch noticed a veteran in a wheelchair go by her booth carrying a plastic bag in his mouth with groceries inside. “I know I would not want to have to resort to using...
MESA, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott City Council Approves Intergovernmental Agreement For Glassford Hill Open Space

Tuesday the Prescott City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, to acquire approximately 3,300 acres of Arizona State Trust Land on and around Glassford Hill. The IGA was approved last week by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and is scheduled to be reviewed by the Prescott Valley Town Council at an upcoming meeting. When all three jurisdictions have signed the agreement, they will begin seeking funding and acquiring multiple large parcels of land. The goal is to create a regional park for outdoor recreation, including hiking trails linking to various trails in Prescott and Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Enhance Access To Precision Medicine

Governor Doug Ducey today signed legislation to ensure patients and their doctors have access to innovative testing that can help determine the most effective medical treatment for cancer and other diseases. Before signing the bill at the Dignity Health Cancer Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix,...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Gila monster found hiding in Mesa home

MESA, Ariz. — A shy Gila monster was recently found hiding inside a new home in Mesa, requiring an expert to come in and safely relocate the venomous animal to another location. Rattlesnake Solutions, a company specializing in safely removing venomous reptiles from Valley homes, was recently dispatched to...
MESA, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona fire district in crisis, need our help

When you dial 911 in an emergency, you rightfully expect your local fire department to show up promptly. If you live in an urban area where 911 response times typically average about five or six minutes, a rapid response is the norm. However, if you live or even travel outside the more densely populated urban areas of Arizona, emergency response times can take as long as 30 minutes or more.
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

The Absolute Best BBQ in Phoenix

From coast to coast and across the nation, the month of May is universally recognized as National Barbecue Month. But for these Phoenix pitmasters and restaurant owners, every minute, of every day, of every month, is dedicated to all-things barbecue: burnt ends, pulled pork, brisket, and beyond—and that’s not even getting into the legendary sides. It takes a heroic amount of work to run a ‘cue joint. And these barbecue local spots are proving that hard work pays off and that BBQ is essential pillar of Phoenix’s food scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
85209.com

Opening for Mesa surfing lagoon will be delayed

The opening of the new 2-acre surf lagoon at the Cannon Beach development in Mesa will be delayed. The new surf lagoon will be Arizona’s first surf park and will include both a large traveling wave and a stationary rapid surf wave within the same park. Cannon Beach developer...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE

