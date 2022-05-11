DPH reports increase in animal bites across SWGA

What’s the difference between a dog and a cat? One has four legs, one has two. The dog barks, the cat meows. But what if we’re not talking about dogs and cats at all? What if we’re talking about puppies and kittens? This article will explore how many puppies or kittens a dog can have in comparison to a cat. There are some key differences between dogs and cats that don’t change with this switch: for example, dogs usually have larger litters of pups than cats do of kittens; on average, there are five puppies born per litter while three kittens are born per litter. These numbers vary based on breed but they show an overall trend of more offspring from dogs than from cats. So, what effect does having more or less offspring have on how many puppies or kittens a dog can have?

