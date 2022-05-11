18-year-old shot and killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An 18-year-old was shot and killed on Cleveland ‘s east side early Wednesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to East 64th Street and Collier Avenue at about 12:20 a.m.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the victim was riding a bicycle when he was shot. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found in a backyard.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward may be available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.