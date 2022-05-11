18-year-old shot and killed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WJW)– An 18-year-old was shot and killed on Cleveland ‘s east side early Wednesday morning.
Police and paramedics were called to East 64th Street and Collier Avenue at about 12:20 a.m.
The Cleveland Division of Police said the victim was riding a bicycle when he was shot. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found in a backyard.Two charged in Euclid murder of 4-year-old boy to appear in court
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward may be available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
