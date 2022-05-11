ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

18-year-old shot and killed in Cleveland

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZR0h_0faOWb8X00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An 18-year-old was shot and killed on Cleveland ‘s east side early Wednesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to East 64th Street and Collier Avenue at about 12:20 a.m.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the victim was riding a bicycle when he was shot. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found in a backyard.

Two charged in Euclid murder of 4-year-old boy to appear in court

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward may be available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 18

Dipstick
1d ago

long hot summer coming, with gas prices rising,the gangbangers will have to do a walk by shooting

Reply(2)
5
Related
WKYC

Akron Police: 1 man shot, 1 arrest made

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department reports that one person was shot and an arrest has been made folloing an incident that took place on Wednesday. According to a release, officers were called to a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Kryder Avenue. When police arrived they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Detectives investigate homicide in East Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in East Akron Thursday morning. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. after a family member found the victim, a 36-year-old man, unresponsive inside. When officers got there, the man had an apparent gunshot wound […]
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
News-Herald.com

Two charged with murder following death of 4-year-old in Euclid

Authorities have arrested two people following the death of a 4-year-old child in Euclid. On May 5, the Euclid Police Department responded to 1476 East 260th St. for a report of a child who was unresponsive and not breathing. Police arrived and administered CPR until the Euclid Fire Department/EMS arrived....
EUCLID, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
cleveland19.com

Lorain County Metroparks rangers arrest man after wild chase

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody after leading Lorain Metroparks rangers on a wild chase through the park. A witness caught the crazy scene on camera and shared the video exclusively with 19 News. When Anthony Smith went to the park for his workout, he never imagined...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Two charged in death of 4-year-old Euclid boy, police say

EUCLID, Ohio -- A man and woman have been charged with murder in the death of 4-year-old Musiah Wadud. Devin Hall, 29, and Dyneshia Anderson, 30, both of Euclid, are charged with murder, according to Euclid Municipal Court records. Records do not indicate when they will make their first court appearance.
EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Fox 8 Cleveland
iheart.com

Public Square Shooting Suspect Caught on Camera

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. Officers responded to a call for a male shot just south of Euclid Ave in the E. 1st alleyway. The male was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Preliminary information indicates that the victim appears to know the suspect, but the victim is not currently cooperating with the detectives.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Denver

3-Year-Old Avery Eskam Identified As Victim In Shooting At Frederick Home

(CBS4) – The 3-year-old victim of a weekend shooting in Frederick has been identified by Weld County authorities. The coroner says Avery Elaine Eskam was the young girl who died on Sunday morning after being rushed to the hospital with injuries. The shooting happened at a home at 6823 2nd Street. (credit: CBS) The cause of death remains under investigation. The Frederick Police Department along with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.
FREDERICK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homicide victim found shot to death in street, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said a man was found dead in the street early Wednesday morning on Cleveland’s East side. A homicide investigation started after Antonio Harris was discovered in the street just after midnight near the intersection of Woodhill Road and Parkview Avenue, officials said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy