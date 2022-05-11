ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana state parks celebrating lunar eclipse May 14-15

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState parks across Indiana are celebrating the upcoming lunar eclipse with a number...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
leoweekly.com

The Southern Indiana Ren Faire at Birdsell Castle is this Weekend. What to Expect

This Saturday, May 14, the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire will welcome guests for the first of two weekends this month. It’ll be one of the first events to be held at the renovated Birdsell Castle (6900 Dave Carr Road) in Charlestown, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14-15 and May 21-22. If you miss the upcoming weekends, you’ll still be able to go to Celtic Fling in October.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, IN
City
Charlestown, IN
Brown County, IN
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Are there more trees in Indiana than there were a decade ago?

Are there more trees or acres of forest in Indiana than there were a decade ago? A listener in Elkhart wanted to know. Not much has changed in the past decade — but the answer is still a little surprising. According to the U.S. Forest Service, from 2006 to 2019 the number of forest acres in Indiana went up slightly by 2 percent. But the number of individual trees went down by 6 percent.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Animal Rescuers Call for Release of Puppies Used for Testing at Southern Indiana Laboratory

A number of animal rescue organizations, both locally and nationally, are calling on a Southern Indiana laboratory to halt the practice of testing on puppies, and have requested that the 32 puppies scheduled to be put to death next week instead be released to the care of the rescues. The rescues are also asking for other animal advocates and members of the community to join them for a peaceful and public walk in protest of the laboratory's practices. Keep reading to find out how you can help.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Celebrates One Year In The Region

A conversation with Matt Schufert, general manager of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana about the Gary venue's big plans to celebrate its one year anniversary May 14, 2022. A year in the making, the event promises to host a diverse roster of free musical entertainment as well as special gaming promotions.
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipse#Spring Mill#Indiana Dunes
wbiw.com

Ask DNR what fish is this?

INDIANA – With around 200 different species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, even the experienced angler can occasionally net or hook into something that leaves them scratching their head. Don’t be kept wondering – snap a picture and email it to fishid@dnr.IN.gov. Along with the photo,...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Hoosier Valley Railroad hosting Soldiers & Civilians display May 28

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. – The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is hosting a Soldiers & Civilians in History display on May 28 at the museum. The display features living history reenactors and military vehicles for families to interact with in honor of Memorial Day. Families wanting to ride a train...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
abc57.com

2022 South Bend Westside Memorial Day Parade cancelled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 2022 South Bend Westside Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled because of a lack of volunteers, organizers announced Thursday. Veterans will still be honored on Memorial Day with a cemetery service and reading of the names.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Farmers Market now open on Fridays through October

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Farmers Market is now open on Fridays through October. The market, which is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays year-round, is also open on Fridays from May to October. The market is open each of the days from 7 a.m. to 3...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkyufm.org

Documentary film series shines light on Indiana waterways

From the Wabash to the Ohio, Hoosiers throughout history have built their livelihoods and cultures around rivers. That’s why Indiana Humanities, a nonprofit based in Indianapolis, is highlighting the state’s waterways with a documentary film series. “We felt that it was important to tell these stories, so that...
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana. It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify. People can apply until Monday at 4...
EVANSVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Michiana's Menu: Experience 'island time' at The Channel Marker

SYRACUSE, Ind. -- “But I didn’t want just a bar or restaurant per say I wanted to create an atmosphere, a feeling of the tropics if you would,” says Steve Johnson, owner of the Channel Marker. For this week’s Michiana’s Menu, we are clocking in on island...
MICHIANA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy