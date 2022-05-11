ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady will be Fox Sports' lead analyst whenever he decides to really retire

By Wynne Davis
wkms.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady might not be hanging up his cleats just yet, but he has made clear what he plans to do following retirement. Fox Sports announced Tuesday that Brady will join the network as its lead analyst "immediately following his playing career." Brady confirmed the news but noted that...

www.wkms.org

Related
Primetimer

Why did Fox sign Tom Brady for $375 million, the richest sports broadcasting deal?

Fox's deal that -- according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand -- would pay the NFL legend $37.5 million a year for 10 years once he finally retires has left some scratching their heads. That's because Fox earlier this year opted to let Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave for rich Monday Night Football deals at ESPN. Presumably, the move was so that Fox could save money. "To understand the 10-year, $375 million Tom Brady deal with Fox Sports, you have to appreciate how the network has looked at itself since its inception and what it would take to entice the greatest quarterback of all time into the broadcast booth," says Marchand. "Fox Sports has always considered itself bigger and badder than anyone else since its inception in 1993, when Rupert Murdoch swiped the NFL from CBS and then paid John Madden $8 million, more than any NFL player at the time, to be Fox’s lead analyst. Fox had a no-brainer replacement for Buck in Kevin Burkhardt as its top NFL play-by-player, but its next best analyst was former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen." While Olsen may be good, Buck notes, he isn't the greatest NFL player of all time, like Brady. Marchand says no matter Brady's ability as an NFL analyst, "Fox had a need, and its big and bold attitude built around Hall of Famers." ALSO: $375 million is $75 million more than Brady has earned in his entire 22-year NFL career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady barely acknowledged agreeing to join Fox Sports' broadcast team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter to address the news that he’d join the Fox Sports broadcast team when he enters retirement. Brady will serve as the network’s top color analyst alongside play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt. Brady, who is set to play for the Buccaneers for at least one more season, announced his retirement this offseason — before backtracking and deciding to return to Tampa. Perhaps while flirting with retirement, Brady began to line up his next gig. And it’ll be a profitable one, with the quarterback set to earn Brady $20 million to $25 million per year on his contract.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

When Tom Brady Might Call His First Super Bowl With FOX

Tom Brady is no stranger to Super Bowls. And it looks like not even retirement can stop the future Hall of Famer from going to more. On Tuesday, Brady and FOX Sports announced that the 15-time Pro Bowler will be the latest superstar quarterback to give the broadcast booth a try after his playing days.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Le Batard Rips FOX's Tom Brady Decision

Earlier this week, Fox Sports signed Tom Brady on an earth-shattering broadcasting deal. Once Brady's playing days are over, this 10-year contract will see the all-time great QB earn a record-setting $375 million as the network's lead NFL analyst. This is a ridiculous amount of money for someone with zero...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Nantz Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

Phil Mickelson is currently listed in the field for the PGA Championship, though it's unclear if the legendary golfer will make his return. Earlier this year, Mickelson found himself in hot water for his comments on the Saudi tour. He withdrew from The Masters and has not played professionally in months.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Julian Edelman's reaction to Tom Brady's deal with FOX Sports was perfect

Tom Brady isn't done playing in the NFL yet, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback already has a post-football career lined up. FOX Sports announced Tuesday that Brady will join its top NFL broadcast team as the lead analyst alongside play-by-plan man Kevin Burkhardt after the veteran QB retires -- whenever that time might come.
TAMPA, FL
Fox News

What Success Or Failure Looks Like For Tom Brady at FOX

On this episode, Will sits down with former Golden State Warriors Beat Writer for ESPN, and House of Strauss Substack founder, Ethan Strauss, to break down what Tom Brady’s $375 million dollar deal with FOX Sports means for the sports media industry, and what success would look like for Brady and FOX.
SPORTS
MarketRealist

Tom Brady's Fox Sports Deal: How Much Money Will He Make?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced that he will join Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst post-retirement. What are the details of the deal and how much money will Brady make from the contract?. Article continues below advertisement. Brady’s full name is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr....
NFL
CinemaBlend

NFL Star Tom Brady Could Allegedly Make An Exorbitant Amount Of Money In TV Deal, Assuming He Ever Retires

Tom Brady has essentially done everything a professional football player can aspire to at this point in his life. He’s earned numerous accolades, established himself as one of the greatest athletes of his time and will enter the hall of fame at some point. So the sports world was somewhat surprised when the legendary quarterback called off his retirement earlier this year. Though Brady is set to return to the gridiron for his 23rd NFL season later this year, he’s already inked a TV deal that could allegedly make him a lot of money, should he ever actually retire, of course.
NFL
On3.com

Newsstand: Tom Brady to become FOX's lead NFL analyst after playing career, but still has 'unfinished business' with Bucs

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback and current 23-year NFL veteran Tom Brady isn’t retired just yet, but he has plans for when he finally does hang them up for good. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, will become FOX’s lead NFL analyst once his playing days are over, though there’s no exact timeline on when that will be.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox News

Tom Brady to join FOX Sports once playing career is over

Tom Brady has a plan for when he finally decides to call it a career. Once he truly decides to hang up his cleats for the final time, Brady will join FOX Sports as a lead analyst for the premier game of the NFL weekend and will broadcast alongside Kevin Burkhardt.
NFL

