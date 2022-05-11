ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Hosts Duquense Transfer Mounir Hima on Official Visit

By Ethan Frank
Cover picture for the articleLast week, I came clamoring that Syracuse desperately needed to figure out its situation at backup center and that it was going to get increasingly more difficult as more time passed. We even took comments from Jim Boeheim on how tough that task is!. Little did The Fizz, or...

Syracuse.com

Former West Genesee lacrosse star leaves Army; Could Syracuse be next destination?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s options for some defensive help on the lacrosse field just got a lot more interesting. According to a report in Inside Lacrosse, Army defender Marcus Hudgins has entered the transfer portal. Hudgins is a former standout at West Genesee who now has the opportunity to consider his hometown college as the spot to spend his final two seasons of college eligibility.
orangefizz.net

Syracuse Adds Much-Needed Depth at the Center Position

One day after finishing his official visit to the Salt City, Duquesne transfer Mounir Hima has chosen Syracuse over 15+ other prospective schools. Hima averaged two points and three rebounds on 43% from the field in a reserved center role with the Dukes. The 6’11, native of Niger, played 21 games, and although his minutes were sparse to open up the season, Hima tallied 20 minutes per contest in the final six regular season games of the year.
AllSyracue

What Syracuse is Getting in Mounir Hima

One day after his official concluded, 6-11 Duquesne transfer center Mounir Hima committed to Syracuse. The Orange was in need of a backup center to starter Jesse Edwards. Hima's high school coach, Mark Taylor of St. Benedict's, says the message from Syracuse was an honest one.  "I talked to ...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball 2022-23 ACC opponents named

With annual ACC meetings happening this week, we’ll be getting some information on future Syracuse Orange scheduling and other items related to the conference. First up is the 2022-23 men’s basketball opponent information. With twenty ACC games Syracuse will be hosting four schools, traveling for a road game against four schools and playing a home and home against six conference mates so let’s see how it breaks down with last year’s records:
localsyr.com

Former Westhill star Casey Rogers transferring to Oregon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Westhill standout Casey Rogers is headed to the PAC-12 to continue his football career. Rogers told NewsChannel 9 that he will be transferring to Oregon to play for the Ducks this fall. Rogers, a 6’5” 300 pound defensive lineman, played the last few years...
sujuiceonline.com

Jim Boeheim’s NBA streak at Syracuse in jeopardy

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim is the second winningest coach in the history of the NCAA, and a major reason for that has been his ability to recruit top line talent. For most of his 46 (going on 47) seasons, he’s had NBA talent around him. In fact, up...
Syracuse.com

Chaos at Salina bar; plus, a new Syracuse basketball commit (Good Morning CNY for May 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 59. Sunshine continues. See 5-day forecast. BIRD WATCHING: It’s prime time for viewing Great Blue Herons at the Sterling Nature Center, but a unique Bald Eagle pair has also settled into an old heron nest, presenting another fantastic birding opportunity. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
localsyr.com

Syracuse breaks a record high Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Syracuse has broken the record high for May 12 with a temperature of 85° as of 5 p.m. It has been as warm as 84° on this date as recently as 2014 but also in 1993 and 1985. A large area of high...
Syracuse.com

The downfall of Syracuse brew master Herman Bartels in 1905

Herman Bartels Sr. went to bed on May 8, 1905 at his palatial Italianate home at 915 West Genesee Street, a contented and extremely successful man. Having emigrated from Prussia in 1872, Bartels spent time in Ohio and Indiana before settling in Syracuse in 1888, with his wife and four children. He quickly found employment as the brew master for the Haberle Brewing Company, one of the city’s preeminent breweries, located on the corner of McBride and Butternut Streets.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
Syracuse.com

‘Massive’ chicken wing battle returning to Syracuse’s Inner Harbor

Syracuse, N.Y. — A festival celebrating the almighty chicken wing will return to the city’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. Eleven restaurants and bars will compete in the “Battle of the Wings” on May 20 and 21. The two-day festival will also feature 11 bands on two different stages, and a dozen food trucks will line the grounds and sell their food.
thenewshouse.com

The Carrier Dome: Home to sold-out concerts and Syracuse University Athletics

Last month, Paul McCartney announced his return to Syracuse on his sell-out 2022 tour, which will be followed by Elton John’s performance scheduled for September 2022. These performances will be held in The Carrier Dome, located in the center of Syracuse University’s campus and the hub for various student events. Yet, what is it that draws these artists to Upstate New York, rather than its neighboring, lively cities such as New York City, Philadelphia and Boston?
Syracuse.com

Walt Shepperd, well-known Syracuse media personality, dies

Walt Shepperd, well-known in Syracuse as a long-time writer for the Syracuse New Times and leader of The Media Unit, has died, his family said. Media Unit alumni announced his death in their Facebook group, with his daughter’s permission. The group said he died of complications from a stroke with his daughter by his side.
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
Big Frog 104

Country Superstar Coming to Buffalo Bills Stadium for First Time in History

One of the biggest stars in country music is bringing his massive concert to the Buffalo Bills stadium for the first time in history this summer. Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to Western New York for the first time in over 7 years. He's bringing his tour to Highmark Stadium, the last major stadium concert appearance in New York State.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Update for Missing Brittanee Drexel From Rochester, New York?

It’s a story that’s gone on for 13 years and it may FINALLY be coming to end. This article is part news, part opinion. Please take that for what it’s worth. Brittanee Drexel is from Rochester, NY where she had been going to Gates-Chili (Chai-lie) high school in 2009. She was 17 years old when she left her home, without telling her mother, for Myrtle Beach on spring break. She played soccer and had an interest in nursing, cosmetology, and modeling.
