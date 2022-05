The poppy and the pansy blow ... Green as a dream and deep as death. -- From “The Old Vicarage, Grantchester,’’ by Rupert Brooke (1887-1915). He died while serving in the Royal Navy in World War I and is one of the most famous “war poets” of that conflict. The romanticism, some might call it precious, seems almost comic now to some.

