Girls Varsity Softball falls to Hebron 8 – 4

Jacob Pickering pitched a complete game striking out 8, and the Bombers collected 16 hits in an 18-6 win over Tipton in the Hoosier Conference crossover game Friday evening. Cohen Craig, Lakin Webb, Jacob Pickering, Teagan Brown, Kelton Hesson, and Brayson Johns all had multiple hits, and Jacob Pickering, Kelton Hesson, and Cohen Craig, each had multiple rbis.

TIPTON, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO