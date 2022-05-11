ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, IN

Girls Varsity Softball falls to Hebron 8 – 4

Cover picture for the articleBombers had ten hits for the night Taylor VanMeter and Brooke...

Boys Varsity Baseball beats Tipton 18 – 6

Jacob Pickering pitched a complete game striking out 8, and the Bombers collected 16 hits in an 18-6 win over Tipton in the Hoosier Conference crossover game Friday evening. Cohen Craig, Lakin Webb, Jacob Pickering, Teagan Brown, Kelton Hesson, and Brayson Johns all had multiple hits, and Jacob Pickering, Kelton Hesson, and Cohen Craig, each had multiple rbis.
TIPTON, IN
Boys Varsity Golf finishes 1st place at Tri-County/North Newton

Bombers celebrated their 2 seniors Zach Hillan and Ky Risner with a match that turned to be just an indvidual 9 hole score match and not team match due to Tri County and North Newton not filling full teams. Hillan scored a 42, Ky a 46. Low score for the...
GOLF
Girls Middle School Track finishes 4th place at KV Invite

RCMS girls track team had a great night at the KV Invite. We had some great competition and our girls worked hard tonight!. Discus: A. Parrish-3rd(86’5.5″), B. Radtke-6th(66’11”) Shot put: A. Parrish-3rd(31’8″), B. Radtke-4th(31’7″) high jump: V. Kosiba-4th(4’4″), O. Barber-6th(4′)...
HIGH SCHOOL

