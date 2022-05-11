ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB student in custody after bringing gun to Kempsville High, found unloaded

By Alton Worley II, Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXRjw_0faOVcz300

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. - A Kempsville High school student was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after being discovered with a weapon on school grounds, the principal says.

The principal's office was alerted by a a community member that a student had brought a gun onto school property.

The Office of Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department responded and discovered that the student did have a weapon. Upon confiscation, it was found that the weapon was not loaded.

The student will also be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

This comes a couple days after two Norfolk school were placed on lockdown , one for a possible person with a weapon on school grounds as well.

News 3 is working to learn more.

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

16-year-old, 1 other suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Virginia

GAINESVILLE, Va. - Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects in connections with a deadly shooting at a Virginia apartment complex. Prince William County Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville, Virginia. Police said the victim in the shooting was taken to an area hospital by an acquaintance, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Michael Arthur, 18, of Dumfries.
GAINESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Man Sought in ‘Brazen' Assault of 2 Girls in Virginia

A man sexually assaulted two 12-year-old girls in Prince William County, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, police say. The suspect attacked the girls in two separate incidents near Ginn Memorial Park, Prince William County police said, which is less than a half-mile from Graham Park Middle School in the Triangle area.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

EXCLUSIVE: Narcotic sniffing dogs in Virginia get new purpose

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Several Virginia counties are giving their narcotic sniffing dogs a new job, now that they can no longer be used for seeking out marijuana. When marijuana became legal in the Commonwealth in 2021, it led to police departments no longer being able to use their narcotic-sniffing dogs for that purpose. So now, some of those dogs are being given a new job that will help keep communities safe.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vb
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Martinsburg teen

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NBC12

Two hospitalized after Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 police responded to Locust Court. There were two people with gunshot wounds sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Both have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story,...
PETERSBURG, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth sees second shooting in one day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot in Portsmouth Thursday. This marks the second shooting in less than 24 hours for the city. The Portsmouth Police Dept. tweeted about the incident just after 3 p.m. Police said it happened near the 50 block of Gillis Road. That's where officers...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk shooting leaves man seriously injured

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on crime levels across Hampton Roads that aired on May 6, 2022. The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries Wednesday night. A tweet from the department...
NORFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

17 yr. old high school student to be tried as an adult in Northampton Circuit Court

A 17-year-old high school student from Cape Charles will be tried as an adult in Northampton Circuit Court for offenses that include shooting an Exmore woman. Jadeen Sherlock Wallop Jr., of Blue Bird Road in Cape Charles, was indicted late last week by a Northampton grand jury for counts that occurred on Valentine’s Day. Wallops is accused of maliciously shooting at a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, maliciously shooting while being in a mob, maliciously wounding Qurnesha Davis while being in a mob, malicious wounding of Davis, and use of a firearm in the wounding.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy