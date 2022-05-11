Pavers Installed Downtown

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the on-ramp of I-65 southbound at State Road 43 will temporarily close for work on Thursday, May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, May 20. This is for work on the I-65 added travel lanes project, weather permitting. The on-ramp of I-65 northbound will then close on Friday, May 20 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. State Road 43 will remain open to traffic.

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO