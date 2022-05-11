Pavers Installed Downtown

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the on-ramp of I-65 southbound at State Road 43 will temporarily close for work on Thursday, May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, May 20. This is for work on the I-65 added travel lanes project, weather permitting. The on-ramp of I-65 northbound will then close on Friday, May 20 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. State Road 43 will remain open to traffic.
Election Day for some means walking over 6 miles to help make sure Clinton County voters are taken care of and can exercise their right to vote. Marilyn Chittick and Susan Davis shared with Frankfort Rotary Members what it is like to work the polls on Election Day. Clinton County...
Rayburn Batts, 97, of rural Frankfort, died May 8, 2022 at his home. He was born April 3, 1925 in Boone County, Indiana to Otis & Lula (Kelley) Batts. He married Helen Lee on May 1, 1949 at the First Methodist Church in Frankfort and she preceded him in death on February 21, 2018.
Pastor Alan “Bud” Moody, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at his home in Frankfort, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 2, 1937, in Clinton County, Indiana; a son of the late George W. and Marie (Coffman) Moody. On March 17,...
Jeremy Fewell certainly made the most of his opportunity at Clinton Central. After being named interim superintendent by the district in March, Fewell had the interim tag removed Monday night as he named as the new superintendent at Clinton Central. “We interviewed a lot of fantastic candidates but ultimately Jeremy...
