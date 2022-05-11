1 dead, 8 households displaced in Nebraska apartment fire

At approximately 3:04 a.m. on May 11, the Sandhills Fire Protection District and Grant County Sheriff's Office were called to Highway 61, near Hyannis for a car fire. "Investigation disclosed a 33-year-old Rapid City, South Dakota man was traveling south on Hwy 61," Grant County Sheriff Mike Rath said. "He became distracted and left the roadway getting stuck in the sand. While attempting to get out, the over-heated exhaust system started the grass on fire."

HYANNIS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO