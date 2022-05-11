ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Mayor: Efficiency study was 'waste of money'

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho wasn't pleased with the results of the Raftelis Group study presented last month. "That study was probably a colossal waste of money," Piros de Carvalho said. "It was $80,000 and scores and scores of hours of staff time over the course of several...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 2

Related
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher up for interim position with City of Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will be asked to approve former Reno County Administrator Gary Meagher as its interim City Manager. Meagher will take over for Jeff Cantrell, whose contract was not renewed by the council during a special meeting last week. Meagher retired from the Council...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Commission approves courthouse contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners gave approval on a contract with an architect firm for a major renovation project for the courthouse during Tuesday’s agenda session. The contract with GLMV will cost $105,000. The action is part of a long, ongoing plan to make major renovations to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Chemical costs one example of tough issues for city public works

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Brian Clennan with the City of Hutchinson's Public Works department acknowledges that the input costs associated with some of the department's work have skyrocketed recently. "Probably the biggest area that we've seen increases is our chemical costs, especially at our water treatment center," Clennan said. "We've...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Courthouse design plan approved

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners gave approval on a contract with an architect firm for a major renovation project for the courthouse during Tuesday’s agenda session. The contract with GLMV will cost $105,000. The action is part of a long ongoing plan to make major renovations to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Andover homeowners question city code

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Andover could keep up to 15% of the insurance claim settlements on a home that suffers at least 75% loss following the recent tornado. Some homeowners say that doesn’t seem right. “I am amazed. I, ah, I don’t even know what...
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Parks And Rec#Raftelis Group
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. government warning on nationwide inflation

A discussion at last week's Barton County Commission meeting foreshadowed the possibility that local property valuations may be affected by the nationwide increase in inflation over the last year. In a report about a recent budget planning meeting, Commission Chairman Shawn Hutchinson talked about the impact higher prices are having...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oswego cattle trader has been banned for life and ordered to pay a heft fine after repeatedly violating federal livestock laws. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal court has fined, John Rife, of Oswego, a repeat violator of statutory regulatory federal livestock laws under the Packers and Stockyards Act.
OSWEGO, KS
Hutch Post

Items sought for New Educator Welcome Bags program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Each year, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce provides a program that welcomes new teachers to the area. The Chamber is looking for members to help support educator discounts for the 2022-2023 school year by donating 150 items to the New Educator Welcome Bags program. The...
RENO COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

$2.7M demolition underway at old Junction City High School

Demolition of the former Junction City High School began with the Deever Building portion of complex. That structure served as the school district's administration building for many years before being incorporated into the high school operation. David Wild, USD 475 Chief Operations Officer, said the work will continue from the...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Gov. signs bill paying off more than $1 Billion of KPERS debts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly signed bipartisan legislation Thursday that transfers more than $1 billion from the State General Fund to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS), according to a media release from her office. Senate Bill 421 will provide immediate and long-term benefits to the state by...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Window to pay property taxes in Kansas is closing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans don’t have much time left to file property taxes, if you haven’t taken care of it already. The deadline to submit property taxes is midnight on May 10. If you can’t get everything in order by then, the Shawnee County Treasurer, Larry Mah, has a few options for you. He told […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Evergy warns against Mylar balloons for graduation parties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned against decorative metallic Mylar balloons ahead of graduation parties as they pose a threat to electric lines. Evergy has warned Kansans as graduation weekend approaches that Mylar balloons, while festive, can also be dangerous and cause power outages. Evergy said metallic balloons have...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Work on W. 11th Ave. to start soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works says that work is scheduled to begin soon on the West 11th Avenue reconstruction project. The first phase of work will involve complete reconstruction of 11th Avenue from Woodlawn to just east of Orchard Street. That area of W 11th from Whiteside to to Orchard will be closed during that time. Trash service will be available for pick up at the east end of the work during this phase of the project. Public works says that this part of the project should take about seven weeks to complete.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita construction company must pay over $76K after complaints

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County District Court judge has ordered Wichita Construction, LLC, to shut down for “engaging in deceptive and unconscionable acts” following two separate consumer complaints. The district attorney alleged that Alvaro Augusto Ramirez, who did business as Wichita Construction, LLC, was not properly licensed and failed to pull permits on […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy