Asheville City Council, on May 10, were given an update on many areas impacting homelessness in our community. Among the areas addressed by the Community and Economic Development team were results of the 2022 Point-in-Time count, a resolution adopted by Council to accept funding for a Homelessness Services consultant, and updates to a decreased need for police response at Homeward Bound’s AHOPE Day Center.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO