ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Parks: Guest Outbursts, Ride Malfunctions + More

By Jacklyn Krol
PopCrush
PopCrush
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Walt Disney World is known as the Most Magical Place on Earth for countless reasons. However, even at Disney things go wrong, from ride malfunctions to...

popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Woman Claims Another Disney Guest Dropped Her Pants and Peed on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride

A trip on a popular Disney ride did not go as planned for dozens of park guests when one woman couldn't hold it any longer. The event in question took place on the famous Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. The beloved attraction features Animatronics from the hit film franchise of the same name, notably including Captain Jack Sparrow, who is played by Johnny Depp in the movies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

Disney Pays $100,000 to Guest Bitten by Bedbugs at Disneyland Hotel

Disney has agreed to settle a lawsuit and pay a guest $100,000 after she claims she was bitten by bedbugs during her stay at Disneyland Hotel in 2018. Ivy Eldridge visited Disneyland Resort and stayed at Disneyland Hotel in April 2018. The lawsuit states she was bitten numerous times by bedbugs and she “endured many sleepless nights and much emotional and mental distress, coupled with other physical conditions associated with severe mental and emotional distress.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

MagicBand+ Prematurely Released at Walt Disney World, Guest Urinates in Ride Water at Disneyland, and More: Daily Recap (5/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, May 1, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Disney Theme Parks#Walt Disney World#Tiktok#Tinker Bell
PopCrush

Baby Zebra Dies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Following Ostrich Chase: Report

A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
WDW News Today

New Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Ornament Sails Into Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new split-building Sketchbook ornament inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean has sailed into Walt Disney World. These ornaments show an iconic façade from the Disney Parks on the front, and a scene from inside the building on the back. We found this one at Celebrity 5&10 in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Police Arrest Young Guest at Magic Kingdom, Cast Members Wrangle Snake, Technology Updated for Fantasmic!, and More: Daily Recap (5/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

PopCrush

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy