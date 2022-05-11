ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEzbg_0faOUr5L00

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records.

San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.

In court records that KTVU obtained, police learned that the mother told police that her child was possessed by an evil spirit “because the victim would wake up and scream or cry periodically.” The mother took the child to the church for the ritual. The mother along with two other family members held the girl down for about 12 hours, leaving her with multiple injuries. The medical examiner told KTVU that she died as a result of suffocation. No one tried to perform CPR or call 911, according to court records.

The girl’s mother, Claudia Hernandez was arrested and booked on recommended charges of child abuse last January, according to Mercury News. It was only recently that the girl’s death has been classified as a homicide.

KNTV says the church where the girl died is possibly connected to a kidnapping of a 3-month-old boy just a few weeks ago. Brandon Cuellar was kidnapped from his grandmother’s home but was later found safe. Three people were arrested in connection with that kidnapping and one of those members, KNTV says belonged to the same church. While it may be a coincidence, the kidnapping case remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Missing restaurant owner seen in Las Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, missing owner of downtown restaurant The Spot, sold his vehicle in Las Vegas and deputies are working with Nevada authorities to locate him, sheriff’s officials said. Gonzalez’s family reported him missing April 27 after he failed to show at the restaurant. Tips led to the discovery Gonzalez was in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Exorcism#Toddler#Mercury News#Ktvu#Cpr#Kntv
abc12.com

7-month-old pronounced dead at Saginaw residence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby. Police say the parents of the little boy called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, saying their baby was not breathing. Emergency responders arrived at the home on 22nd Street near Lapeer Street and the child was...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Two inmates were found dead Thursday in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina, authorities said. Staff at the Greenville County jail found the inmates unconscious around 4 p.m. and paramedics pronounced them dead, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said in a statement.
WREG

Family blames bounty hunters for storming home, stealing money

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family says bounty hunters stormed their home Wednesday morning, and the person they were looking for wasn’t there. But the family says the fugitive agents found something else instead. While things are quiet now along Given Avenue, it was a different story hours earlier at the Crawford residence. According to an MPD report, around midnight, the family […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man sentenced to life for murder of Lil Lonnie

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a four-day trail, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, announced Antoine Carr was found guilty verdict for the murder of Lonnie Taylor, also known as Lil Lonnie. Carr was charged with first degree murder in connection to Taylor’s death on April 19, 2018. The shooting happened in the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
kbsi23.com

2 arrested after shots fired in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a woman reported being shot at multiple times while she was in her vehicle. Marcus McClendon, 27, and Laquanda Matthews, 40, both of Dyersburg faces charges. Dyersburg police responded to Lipford Circle on May 12 around 1 a.m. for a...
DYERSBURG, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
102K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy