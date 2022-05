SUB-BIDS REQUESTED Newberg School District Edwards Elementary School Project - Bid Package #2 Bid Due Date: May 19th, 2022 at 2pm PDT Skanska is requesting bid proposals for Subcontractors to complete Project scopes to include Structural Steel, Rough Carpentry Framing, Fire Suppression, and Kitchen Equipment. A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Walk will be held on Thursday, May 5th at 7:30am Edwards Elementary School ...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO