Pocatello, ID

Bingham Healthcare cuts ribbon to new urgent care facility in Pocatello

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buhbO_0faOUYVe00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Healthcare has opened a new urgent care clinic in the Gate City.

Bingham purchased the facility that was once home to a Golden Corral. The new healthcare center has since transitioned into a medical facility with a focus on primary, urgent, and speciality care.

The facility opened to the public back on Feb. 28, and have already had an influx of new patients within the last few months.

Bingham Healthcare CEO Jake Erickson says he hopes the new facility will be both convenient and affordable to the people living in southeast Idaho.

"To have those types of specialties and that kind of primary care right here close and all under one roof, it provides that ability for patients to have that all in one spot," Erickson said.

The clinic is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The post Bingham Healthcare cuts ribbon to new urgent care facility in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8 .

