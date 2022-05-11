Wednesday’s Must Reads

Below is a list of several businesses that recently opened in Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well others that have closed. Butter Me Up has opened on the bottom level of the mall at the former Aroma Espresso Bar location, near the Old Navy entrance. The breakfast spot, which features “instagrammable” decor, offers a menu that consists of a variety of breakfast sandwiches, toasts, sides, bowls, smoothies, and juices. A Yelp article named Butter Me Up DC’s best breakfast sandwich, as the restaurant’s first location can be found within HalfSmoke in Florida Ave NW. Items include the “Easy Like Sunday” sandwich with turkey sausage, organic, soft scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, honey mustard aioli and the “Feels Like Home” Feels Like Home with buttermilk brined fried chicken, organic, soft scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, Gordy’s pickles, smoked cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo.
