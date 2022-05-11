ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Wednesday’s Must Reads

By UrbanTurf Staff
urbanturf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Attorney General sues owners of vacant Ward 6 home as first enforcement against...

dc.urbanturf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Goodbye Landmark Mall, hello economic development

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — It is the end of an area for the Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia. The demolition process began Thursday morning on the vacant commercial space that opened in 1965 but has been closed since 2017. The $2 billion development project will house an expansion of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the price

This rental is located at 2100 Maryland Ave NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,075 / 1br – 550ft2 – Schedule a Tour, Upgraded Kitchens, Free Parking (Northeast DC, Near Langston Golf Course) Lease today at Jetu! WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best...
WASHINGTON, DC
urbanturf.com

UrbanTurf Listings: New This Week

UrbanTurf Listings is a premium property listings service that showcases some of the most appealing for-sale homes from across the DC metropolitan area. Every week we will display the newest additions from the previous seven days. Below are this week's newest properties for sale. Click the photo for each property to learn more about it. Agents, to learn more about UrbanTurf Listings, see the introduction and FAQ.
RETAIL
georgetowner.com

7-Eleven Closure Makes News Locally and Globally

Who knew such hyperlocal news as the closing of the 7-Eleven on P Street in Georgetown would make the national television news more than 7,000 miles away?. The May 9th Georgetowner story about the P Street 7-Eleven that ran online was picked up by Ethiopian national TV — Ethiopia News Zehabesha 4 News | ዘ-ሐበሻ የዕለቱ ዜና.
GEORGETOWN, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
popville.com

“is this what renting is like in DC or am I being scammed?”

Shannon asked: “is this what renting is like in DC or am I being scammed? It’s from what I thought was a reputable company”. “Definitely scam. Saying they don’t have your results yet but assume you’re qualified and asking for this is a giant”. “Have been...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#National Landing
ffxnow.com

Reston Town Center renovations force cancellation of concert series

A popular outdoor entertainment series has been cancelled for the summer as some of Reston Town Center’s public spaces get a facelift. Reston Concerts on the Town has been cancelled because RTC’s pavilion will not be available for events due to ongoing renovations. “While this is disappointing, there’s...
RESTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
popville.com

Signs of the Times – Wegmans edition

The former Sullivan’s space at Wisconsin and Veazey St, NW is just for staffing/hiring/admin. The actual Wegmans grocery store should be opening down the block this summer. Someone in the building is taking the news very hard:. For the super fans who just can’t wait, you can head to...
southlakessentinel.com

Issues in the FCPS Superintendent Search

On Thursday April 14th, 2022, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) announced their new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid. This comes with mixed feelings for many. During the school board meeting where voting took place, many FCPS students were seen protesting her confirmation. The main concern surrounding Reid is that her previous...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
urbanturf.com

This Week’s Find: A Home Overlooking History on the Georgetown Canal

This Week's Find offers a unique chance to own property along the historic C&O Canal in Georgetown. Built around the beginning of the 20th century, according to the DC Public Library, the listing has an interesting layout. The first floor has been a hair salon called the Fourth Lock since 1993 when it was opened by the building's current owner Arlette Coppock. New owners are invited to carry on Coppock’s tradition or come up with a new plan of their own for the main-floor shop front. Coppock is selling the building to enjoy her retirement.
GEORGETOWN, DC
washingtoninformer.com

Prince George’s Municipalities Hold Local Elections

Prince George’s County will hold this year’s gubernatorial primary election July 19 but residents in seven of the jurisdiction’s 27 municipalities recently chose candidates in local races. The contests took place last week in the towns of Berwyn Heights, Capitol Heights, Cheverly, Colmar Manor, Cottage City, Morningside...
BERWYN HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

Recent Openings and Closings at Montgomery Mall (May Edition)

Below is a list of several businesses that recently opened in Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well others that have closed. Butter Me Up has opened on the bottom level of the mall at the former Aroma Espresso Bar location, near the Old Navy entrance. The breakfast spot, which features “instagrammable” decor, offers a menu that consists of a variety of breakfast sandwiches, toasts, sides, bowls, smoothies, and juices. A Yelp article named Butter Me Up DC’s best breakfast sandwich, as the restaurant’s first location can be found within HalfSmoke in Florida Ave NW. Items include the “Easy Like Sunday” sandwich with turkey sausage, organic, soft scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, honey mustard aioli and the “Feels Like Home” Feels Like Home with buttermilk brined fried chicken, organic, soft scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, Gordy’s pickles, smoked cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo.
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy