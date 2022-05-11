Wednesday’s Must Reads

This Week's Find offers a unique chance to own property along the historic C&O Canal in Georgetown. Built around the beginning of the 20th century, according to the DC Public Library, the listing has an interesting layout. The first floor has been a hair salon called the Fourth Lock since 1993 when it was opened by the building's current owner Arlette Coppock. New owners are invited to carry on Coppock’s tradition or come up with a new plan of their own for the main-floor shop front. Coppock is selling the building to enjoy her retirement.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO