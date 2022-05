EASTON - Washington state troopers say a 33-year-old Spanaway woman is dead after wrecking her vehicle on I-90 in Kittitas County Wednesday evening. State Patrol officials say at about 6:39 p.m., the woman was going west on I-90 just north of Easton when she left the road to the right, hit a cement barrier, went back into the lanes of travel and rolled across all lanes of travel ejecting the driver.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO