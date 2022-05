Arnaud Démare won stage five of the Giro d’Italia on a day when Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan were caught out on a climb and left unable to contest the sprint in Messina. Groupama-FDJ won the battle for position going into the final corner and got their reward as their rider Démare held off Fernando Gaviria and Giacomo Nizzolo to take the win. The sprint finish meant there were no major changes at the top of the general classification, with Juan Pedro López retaining the leader’s pink jersey he gained on Mount Etna. Britain’s Simon Yates remains fourth overall, one minute 42 seconds down and the best placed of the main favourites.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO