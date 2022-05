City wide fertilizer ban coming to St. Pete. It’s almost that time of year again when the City of St. Petersburg bans the use of fertilizer. To help protect against algae blooms, fish kills and water quality issues, the City of St. Petersburg bans the use of fertilizers from June 1 through September 30. Increased rainfall during this time carries those nutrients to bodies of water, where it affects the health of our waterways and marine life.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO