HOUSTON — For the first time since December of last year, 18-year-old Treyvion Gray is one step closer to graduating from Needville High School in Fort Bend County. Gray says he’s been working hard all year, and walking across the stage during the Class of 2022 commencement ceremony would be a huge accomplishment — an achievement Gray and his mother, Brahna Williams, didn’t think would happen after school officials asked Gray to cut his dreadlocks or suffer the consequences.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO