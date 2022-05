The Dallas Stars lost 3-1 to the Calgary Flames in game 5 of the first-round series. The Flames now lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Dallas. The Stars are in serious trouble. Not only are they on the brink of elimination in a 3-2 series heading into Game 6 but they have completely lost their offense throughout this entire postseason. Through five games, the Stars have scored 0-1 goals in four of them, excluding an empty-net goal in Game 2. They have scored zero, one, three, one, and one. That is nowhere near good enough to win in the playoffs and they are probably lucky to even have two wins in the series.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO