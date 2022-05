A COW RUNNING LOOSE IN DOWNTOWN FLORENCE HAD TO BE PUT DOWN ON MONDAY AFTER IT CHARGED AT TWO UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA STUDENTS AND A POLICE OFFICER. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, THE COW HAD GOTTEN LOOSE FROM A SALE BARN NEAR FLORENCE HARBOR AND POLICE FOLLOWED THE COW TO NORTH WOOD WHERE THE INCIDENTS HAPPENED. IN ADDTION TO CHARGING AT PEOPLE, THE ANIMAL ALSO CHARGED A VEHICLE. THE ESTIMATED 700 POUND ANIMAL WAS CONTAINED WHERE THE ANIMAL WAS SHOT DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO