Dunbar, WV

Man charges and screams at police officer during Dunbar traffic stop

By Amanda Barber
 1 day ago

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Chief Brain Oxley with the Dunbar Police Department says a man was arrested for obstruction after he charged at an officer during a traffic stop.

Oxley says a police officer attempted to stop Simon Zekariyas, of St. Albans, but the man kept driving before stopping at 12th Street and Fairlawn Avenue in Dunbar. Upon stopping, Zekariyas allegedly exited the vehicle and charged at the officer while screaming.

Oxley says the officer told Zekariyas to stop, which he did briefly, before charging and screaming at the officer again.

Oxley reports that the officer took Zekariyas into custody for obstruction. He was later arraigned in Dunbar Municipal Court, where he posted bond.

Tom Booth
1d ago

If he would have had a bodycam, we would know exactly what happened. I tend to doubt what police officers put in their reports because that's where they try to justify their own actions, whether extreme or not. Bodycams would stop that "justifying" from happening. Besides - that's the Judges job! Every police officer should have a bodycam. And they should run constantly and be completely tamper-proof. Noone should be able to mute them under any circumstances. That's the only way the police will earn the trust back that they've lost over the years. Everything recorded and held accountable for every thing they do.

