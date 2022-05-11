ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate announces guarded beaches for the summer season

By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARGATE – The Board of Commissioners Thursday, May 5 approved resolutions announcing when beaches would be staffed by lifeguards and which beach locations will accommodate surfing, kayaking and sailing. Margate beaches will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21 to Sept. 11, with bathing beaches opening...

