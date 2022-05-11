ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, KY

SSU Alumnus working in dream career as a Senior Technical Artist

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKBIl_0faOSaOe00
Having an interest in video games and 3D animation all throughout high school, Derek Lewis was looking for a university that would allow him to explore those areas. Graduating from Shawnee State University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Arts, he found a degree that prepared him for a successful career as a game artist. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH — Having an interest in video games and 3D animation all throughout high school, Derek Lewis was looking for a university that would allow him to explore those areas. Graduating from Shawnee State University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Game & Simulation Arts, he found a degree that prepared him for a successful career as a game artist.

“The Game & Simulation degrees at Shawnee State are outstanding,” he said. “I believe my time in those courses really gave me an excellent foundation for entering my first job after graduation. They do a good job of teaching the collaborative and creative atmosphere common in most game studios while also simulating the real-world deadlines and prioritization skills needed to be successful.”

When choosing his major, Lewis made the decision to pursue the game arts side of the program rather than the game programming track. Having a passion for both areas of study, the decision was purely based on preference of what he would want to pursue long-term.

“I just had to decide whether I was more interested in an art or computer science focus,” he said. “I ultimately chose the art side, but my whole professional career has been a blend of the two disciplines.”

Lewis is thankful to the Game & Simulation courses at SSU for helping to prepare him for a career following graduation. He enjoyed his experience and felt confident in his foundational knowledge of the industry, largely thanks to his connections with his faculty members.

“Greg Lyons made a huge impact on my time at SSU,” he said. “As a professor, he was instrumental in shaping my skill set for employment. I always felt Greg had my best interests in mind and put me in the best possible position to be successful after graduation.”

After completing his degree, Lewis pursued different positions in the gaming industry and felt he was prepared for a career in game studios.

“SSU prepared me for the studio atmosphere,” he said. “Coming out of graduation and starting my first job, I was pleasantly surprised how closely my time at SSU mimicked what was expected of me in my daily job.”

Exploring different positions and studios within the gaming industry, Lewis has found himself now working his dream job.

“After graduation, I started with Rocket City Studios,” he said. “From there, I had a brief stint at YEI Technology before landing at Stardock. After about a year and a half, I moved on to my dream job at Insomniac Games where I have been for over six years.”

For students looking at pursuing a degree in the gaming field, Lewis offers advice he found helpful while at SSU.

“I would encourage them to trust in what SSU has to offer and maximize the opportunities that are presented to them,” he said. “Seek out projects and collaboration with your fellow students and always try to find the fun in learning the next new technology or application.”

SSU’s four-year Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Game & Simulation Arts prepares students for the challenges of professional practice with an understanding of the role art and design plays within the gaming pipeline. The program’s courses teach a rich background of the history of art and aesthetics, a strong vocabulary, and panel of visual experiences to master preproduction, game design and development, and ways to apply art to simulation. The degree also helps students sharpen their collaborative skills in a joint senior project with the Game Engineering program to build skills in animation, art asset development, game design, and motion capture. Both of SSU’s gaming programs were recently ranked #9 on The Princeton Review’s Top Undergraduate Schools for Game Design.

To learn more about the nationally-ranked game programs at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/gaming.

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth’s Hamrick signs with Rio Grande

PORTSMOUTH — The finish line for the 2022 high school sports season is just ahead. Prior to that, one area senior officially penned his intentions of attending the University of Rio Grande where he’ll further his education and track and field career. Portsmouth senior Dante Hamrick — a...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
kentuckytoday.com

Homecoming planned for American Idol finalist from eastern Kentucky

LOUISA, Ky. — American Idol finalist Noah Thompson will return to the mountains on Tuesday for his "Hometown Visit” if he makes the Top 3 in Sunday's voting. While in Louisa, Thompson's fans will have a rare opportunity to see him during a parade and perform at a free concert at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
LOUISA, KY
The Daily Sentinel

Meigs Prom royalty crowned

Meigs High School 2022 Prom Queen candidates were (front row, from left) Cameron Davis, Mallory Hawley, Tia Harris, Emilee Willis, Abby Barrett. Prom King candidates were (back row, from left) Jaret Fackler, Morgan Roberts, Coulter Cleland, Logan Fink, Garis Batey. Tia Harris was named the 2022 Meigs High School Prom...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
County
Lewis County, KY
weelunk.com

The Mystery of Wheeling’s Gambrinus Club

Looking through the Ohio County Public Library’s Flickr page is a treat. There are photographs from nearly every era of Wheeling’s history and range from family snapshots to professional portraits to after-disaster documentation. Occasionally, there is a photo, or in this case a collection, that leaves the viewer curious for more. Among the quiet landscape photographs in the Thomas M. Darrah collection, there are a few shots of a curious group of fellows headed out on the Fourth of July. Their wagon is festooned with American flags, and a guitar sits propped up in the front. This is the Gambrinus Club’s annual trip out Wheeling Creek to the fishing grounds at Downey’s Bend.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Meet Ohio County’s newest Board of Education member

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF) – After a strong showing by all the candidates in the Ohio County Board of Education race, Andy Garber has been chosen to be its newest member. He isn’t a newcomer to the Ohio County school system—he has almost 50 years of experience in education, whether as a teacher, special education […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia Lucky Bears

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to get people into the woods and connected to the nature that is integral to Appalachian culture. It encourages environmental and cultural awareness, a positive mindset, West Virginians making their own luck, acknowledging their strength, and changing the narrative.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Lewis
sciotopost.com

Bobcats are Back in Southern Ohio, Increased Sightings in the Area

OHIO – The Ohio Bobcat is making a comeback in Ohio, especially the South Eastern parts. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, they verified 499 sightings of bobcats in 2020 the most recent report. Washington County residents reported the most at 26 in the State but other counties surrounding the county reported high numbers also.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia woman selected as national small business person of year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who owns a learning center for children with autism has been selected as the U.S. Small Business Administration small business person of the year.Jill Scarbro-McLaury is the first person in West Virginia to receive the award, Gov. Jim Justice's office said."Her dedication to a wonderful cause and her skills as a small business owner are an inspiration to us all, and I could not be more proud to congratulate her as West Virginia's first-ever winner of this national award," Justice said in a statement.The West Virginia Small Business Development Center submitted Scarbro-McLaury's nomination for the award.Scarbro-McLaury, who is also an educator, owns Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield."This award validates that taking care of people is always the right thing to do," she said.Scarbro-McLaury was named the 2022 West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year in April. She also earned the SBA's West Virginia Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award in 2019.
CHARLESTON, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Mother-Daughter Duo Paints Local Mural

If you just happened to drive by Camp Landing this past week, some new color might have caught your eye. The mother-daughter duo, Ann and Sydney Duarte, with Duarte Designs, have come back to their roots and returned to what could once be described as our sleepy Boyd County area. This team of artists were joined by Treazy, an artist that was originally from Australia. This team of artists were commissioned to paint a mural on the side of the cinema wall facing US Route 60. They didn’t stop there, though; they have also had their hands in paint at Art Alley downtown, where they have been working on three separate pieces there as well. It’s amazing the amount of work that was accomplished in such a short time.
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssu#Art#Motion Capture#Shawnee State University#College#Ssu Alumnus#The Game Simulation
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local racer to compete in world premier off-road racing series event

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Otway resident Bentley Groves will compete with the best off-road racers in the world on Saturday, May 21, 2022 . The 7-year-old ATV racer will compete at the John Penton GNCC, in nearby Millfield OH, round 7 of the 13-stop Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
OTWAY, OH
wymt.com

Company hopes to build first-of-its-kind equine facility in Boyd Co.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company is hoping to bring a first-of-its-kind equine facility to Boyd County, Kentucky. Revolutionary Racing Kentucky tells WSAZ.com it will be applying for a horse racing license with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and, if approved, plans to start construction. In a letter sent...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Portsmouth Daily Times

Indians edge Fighting Tigers

LUCASVILLE — A three-run sixth inning helped push the Valley Indians (16-2) past visiting Ironton in non-league play on Monday. Junior George Arnett tied the game on the pitch he saw in the bottom of the sixth — delivering a home run to left field to even the contest at 3-3.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in 3 Kanawha Co. locations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia women who are over 40 and uninsured can get a free breast screening through Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography service from WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute. In May, Bonnie’s Bus will visit Charleston, Clendenin and Cabin Creek to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast care […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
127
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy