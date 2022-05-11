ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico's average gas price up to $4.21 per gallon

By Chris Woodward
kiowacountypress.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - Gas prices continue to rise in New Mexico. The average price for regular gas in the state is $4.21 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week, and 15 cents higher than this time last month, according to AAA. New Mexico drivers were paying an average of...

rrobserver.com

Gas prices hit record in New Mexico, Rio Rancho

It’s too early to say this is the new normal, but we are definitely going to see elevated gas prices through the summer — Daniel Armbruster, AAA New Mexico spokesman. New Mexico gas prices are skyrocketing, with prices flying past the $4-a-gallon mark. According to AAA New Mexico,...
RIO RANCHO, NM
desertexposure.com

What COVID dollars paid for in Southern New Mexico

Initially, the federal money that came into New Mexico went toward “buying masks and paying for vaccines and very targeted healthcare relief,” Abbey said, and then toward shoring up state budgets. According to state documents for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the 33 county governments in New...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

$1.5 billion in unspent New Mexico construction and project funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a treasure trove of public money intended for transformative, community-changing projects across New Mexico. But hundreds of millions of dollars that have been earmarked for public projects sit unused, waiting to be spent — sometimes waiting for years. While the state is “flush with funding,” more than $1.5 billion in […]
CONSTRUCTION
kgncnewsnow.com

Texas Sales Tax On The Way Up

Texas sales tax collections show they’re up by 12 percent in Amarillo and 13 percent in Canyon. The economic activity was measured by sales tax collections through March. However, towns in the oil and natural gas production areas are ahead of that after being down before the energy prices leaped up.
AMARILLO, TX
krwg.org

Northern New Mexico Wildfire Grows

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to. flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials. said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were. heading farther northeast, away from the area's biggest population. center in Taos. But evacuations...
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for another month. New Mexicans receiving the benefit will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size during the month of May. Maximum benefits distributed during the pandemic will expire 30 days after the end of the Public Health Emergency which is expected around […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: Peace Dollars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Peace dollars are known as a beautiful tribute to the feelings of America during the aftermath of World War I. In 1918, the U.S government melted down 270-million Morgan dollars which lead to the Pittman Act. The act called for minting so they could produce the silver from America, it was worth […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
Bloomberg

This Town Has the Worst Inflation in America

Midland, Texas, is strung between El Paso and Dallas along Interstate 20, and more than four hours’ drive from either big city. Its far-flung location makes everything costlier and harder to get, including workers and vehicles, which you need to go anywhere in the spread-out region with limited public transportation.
MIDLAND, TX
KRQE News 13

The big oops: Tiny government mistake costing New Mexicans $1 million

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s annual budget is more than $7,000,000,000. So when a little-known state agency made a tiny mistake of just $1.74, nobody noticed. Ground zero for this blunder is Northeast New Mexico’s Colfax County where Raton is the county seat. It was a slip-up that affected every residential property owner in the county. Earlier this year, homeowners there received the bad news. Property taxes had been miscalculated. More than 20,000 residents had been overcharged in 2019 and 2020. Today, Colfax County officials are scrambling to provide refunds.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
kiowacountypress.net

Senate OKs bill to reduce business filing fees

(The Center Square) - The Colorado Senate Tuesday gave its final approval for a bill that seeks to reduce most business filing fees to $1. House Bill 22-1101 directs the state treasurer to transfer more than $16.7 million from the general fund to the secretary of state's office to pay for the fee reduction. It would only apply to fees levied during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to the bill.
COLORADO STATE
Government Technology

New Mexico Unveils Plan to Address Court Ruling on K-12 Failures

(TNS) — The state has unveiled a draft of a comprehensive plan officials hope will level the playing field for New Mexico's K-12 students. Officials are seeking comment on the 55-page document, created to address a 2018 court ruling that deemed the state's K-12 education system inadequate for Native American students, English-language learners, kids with disabilities and low-income students who make up the majority of New Mexico's public school population.
EDUCATION
KRDO News Channel 13

Trinidad area, southeastern Colorado in path of heaviest smoke from New Mexico wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wildfires that continue to burn in New Mexico are generating smoke that will be the worst Wednesday in southern Colorado, particularly in the Trinidad area. KRDO The map below, released just after 9 a.m. by the federal Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, shows the predicted path of The post Trinidad area, southeastern Colorado in path of heaviest smoke from New Mexico wildfires appeared first on KRDO.
TRINIDAD, CO
boreal.org

US boarding school investigative report released

This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

“Two very risky, extremely dangerous large fires”

Plumes of smoke continue to rise into the sky on both sides of Santa Fe as wildfires burn and grow amid persistent windy conditions. The largest of two blazes, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has consumed more than 203,920 acres, destroyed nearly 200 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of families. US Forest Service firefighters say they lost some ground on the containment percentage Tuesday evening, clocking that figure around 39% by their best estimates. The fire grew in three directions, with the eastern edge mostly contained, though acreage estimates have not been updated since 9 am Tuesday.
SANTA FE, NM

