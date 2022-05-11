Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopens in central Nevada on Wednesday

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – It’s a race against time in Nevada County ahead of the wildfire season. Thousands of downed trees from December’s massive snowstorm are still scattered across the county. Officials are warning the fire season could be even worse than expected if those trees-turned-kindlings aren’t removed soon. Steve Monaghan, director of emergency services, estimates the county probably collected about 3,500 tons of downed trees from the storm – a weight equivalent to about 450 school buses of debris. The concern? Cleanup is far from over. “We think it’s just a fraction,” Monaghan said. “The immediate concern is getting this kind of debris...

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO