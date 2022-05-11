ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopens in central Nevada on Wednesday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopened on Wednesday, May 11, Nevada State Parks announced. The park had closed in April 2021 for road improvements. The fixes allow safer travel through Union Canyon throughout...

Nevada Appeal

I-580 bridge work in Carson City starts Monday

Intermittent single lane closures will take place beginning Monday, May 16 on the Koontz Lane and Clearview Drive bridges over Interstate 580 in Carson City, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Transportation. Periodic single lane closures will take place weekdays between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. May 16-27...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Great Basin Brewing Co. expanding to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Basin Brewing Company is coming to Carson City. The move marks the company’s first expansion in 10 years. The Union will begin its remodel on May 16 as it realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. The business will be closed for about two weeks while the work is completed.
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Rushes To Remove Downed Trees Before Wildfire Season

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – It’s a race against time in Nevada County ahead of the wildfire season. Thousands of downed trees from December’s massive snowstorm are still scattered across the county. Officials are warning the fire season could be even worse than expected if those trees-turned-kindlings aren’t removed soon. Steve Monaghan, director of emergency services, estimates the county probably collected about 3,500 tons of downed trees from the storm – a weight equivalent to about 450 school buses of debris. The concern? Cleanup is far from over. “We think it’s just a fraction,” Monaghan said. “The immediate concern is getting this kind of debris...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Re-Know Minute: Virginia Range Horses

SPONSORED: Horse/vehicle crashes involving Virginia Range Horses have been on the rise in south Reno. Learn how the City of Reno is working with its partners to reduce them.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Become a volunteer gardener at Reno's Rancho San Rafael Park

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you looking for a place to garden but don't have the space at home?. Washoe County is recruiting volunteer gardeners to start planting at Reno's Rancho San Rafael Park. Planting will begin the week of May 15 and volunteers will...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada SPCA appeal denied, Reno Iron Works to build facility next door

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday evening, the Reno City Council denied an appeal by the SPCA of Northern Nevada, allowing Reno Iron Works to start construction of a 40,000 square foot facility next to its shelter on Spectrum Boulevard. After review of the staff report, the record on appeal,...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Cross Creek, a 197-Home Community at the Historic Lompa Ranch, Opens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Local home builder Ryder Homes announces the grand opening of their four new model homes and sales center at Cross Creek, a new community in Carson City, Nevada. Cross Creek features five different floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,900 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. The first phase of new homes are now under construction, and the first homeowners are expected to move-in this May. A public grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 170 Wildcat Peak Drive, Carson City, NV 89701.
CARSON CITY, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe’s 2022 wildfire outlook

What began as a promising winter fizzled out in early 2022, leading to the driest January and February recorded across California and Nevada since record keeping began. Closer to home, Tahoe City, which has weather records dating back to 1910, set a record for the driest January through March. On...
TAHOE CITY, CA
knpr

BLM solicits help in expanding humane wild horse fertility control

The Bureau of Land Management estimates there are more than 82,000 wild horses and burros roaming the West. That’s more than three times what it considers a manageable amount. Now, the agency is awarding up to $20 million over the next five years to contractors that can humanely gather...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada officials urge boating safety after drowning in Topaz Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 32-year-old man drowned this past weekend after the boat he was on capsized in stormy conditions. Now officials are urging everyone to be extra careful as boating season approaches. Boating education coordinator at Nevada’s Department of Wildlife, Aaron Meier says Saturday’s incident is the first...
NEVADA STATE
CleanTechnica

In Las Vegas, Grass Is Outlawed — No, Not That Kind

The gas-powered sod cutter roars to life. A grid of rectangles soon appears. Then, like a spatula under a sheet cake, the grass is separated from its root system, lifted, and carried away for disposal. The removal of lush green grass is becoming commonplace these days in Las Vegas, Nevada, as it is now illegal to grow even small lawns for aesthetic use.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Boat ramp closures on Lake Tahoe

Only two public boat ramps will be available for launching boats this summer on Lake Tahoe due to low water levels. Lake Forest Boat Ramp in Tahoe City and the boat ramp at Cave Rock State Park on the East Shore will be the only public ramps open for launching.
TAHOE CITY, CA
lovelandbeacon.com

The birth of a Big Little City

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-082 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (May 9, 2022) – In Issue 2022-082 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we learn about a different kind of little town blues. THE BIGGEST LITTLE CITY. Reno, Nevada was founded on May 9, 1868, when town lots...
LOVELAND, OH

