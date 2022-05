KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A former respiratory therapist has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2002 homicide, officials said. Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, worked at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri from December 2001 to May 2002. During her employment, the rate of cardiac collapse incidents “rose alarmingly,” a probable cause document stated. Investigators stated 18 such incidents were recorded during her employment at the hospital, when, on average, the hospital had one incident per year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO