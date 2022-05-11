ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maddie Thomas: Police suspect missing Bristol girl has been abducted

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say they believe a missing 15-year-old girl has been abducted. Madison Thomas, known as Maddie, has not been seen since she left her home in Southmead, Bristol, on 26 April, telling her family she was going to the shops. Avon and Somerset Police began conducting house-to-house searches in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 30

Marly Duran
2d ago

We have lots of missing kids from foster homes here in the U.S., but it rarely makes the news. It should. Children are vulnerable and foster kids even more so.

Reply
28
Lydia Raley
2d ago

Running off with older men 🤔Quite possible being used for sex trade! Sad way to begin her life.May hope & Faith bring her back safely.

Reply(1)
23
Joshua Montana
2d ago

say a prayer my brothers and sisters all over the world, say a prayer for her safe return home

Reply(14)
24
