Huntsville, AL

Überrito Now Open in Huntsville

QSR magazine
 2 days ago

Überrito Fresh Mex, dedicated to authentic Mexican scratch cooking, announced that its new restaurant in Huntsville is officially open in the Ravenwood Village Shopping Center in front of Target. Seasoned restaurant operators Jacob Chaney and Dylan Crutcher are excited to introduce Huntsville to an elevated fast casual Fresh-Mex...

www.qsrmagazine.com

Related
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup May 13 – 15

Another Huntsville Weekend is upon us and we’re feeling all the summer vibes! This weekend is jam packed with live music, water fun, outdoor festivals and more. Find some of our favorite picks below or check out our full event calendar to find even more fun things to do.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

The story behind Alabama’s new epic music weekend

Brittany Howard’s camp was the first to sign on. Then, Drive-By Truckers were down. Jason Isbell’s tour routing worked out. St. Paul & The Broken Bones were available. An overture to Waxahatchee’s booking agent clicked. And Mavis Staples, Emmylou Harris and John Paul White were in too.
ALABAMA STATE
RocketCityMom

Easy Day Trips for Families from Huntsville, AL

Spring & Summer are a great time for road trips and you don’t have to go far from home to discover many wonderful touristy treats. Over the last few years we’ve been sending area writers out to “test drive” these day trips from Huntsville (with kids in tow of course) and they’ve come back and shared their thoughts, tips, and recommendations.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you need a brief respite from the madness of your daily life, pull into our colorful yellow and black painted van. Be welcomed by the aroma of hot, juicy burgers, great local beer, and easy comfort food, grab your family or friends and drop into our shoebox bistro. Enjoy an evening with us and your favorite brew.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

North Alabama Water Parks Cheatsheet

With all the amazing growth happening in our fair city the parents here at Rocket City Mom definitely think it’s time to consider some type of water park as the next big thing to bring to the Rocket City. If that’s not possible, we’ll take just a really long lazy river. 😊
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
QSR magazine

McAlister's Deli to Open in Augusta on May 13

McAlister's Deli will open its doors in Augusta, Georgia at 3602 Exchange Lane, Augusta, GA 30909 off of Walton Way Ext. at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away 30-Day Free Tea Passes to the first 50 customers in line. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds, and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
AUGUSTA, GA
WAFF

360-degree interactive photo shows stunning view of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville’s Facebook account reposted a 360-degree interactive photo of the downtown Huntsville area Tuesday afternoon. The original post came from photographer Marty Sellers who shared a link with WAFF that showed a higher definition version. The City of Huntsville posted the picture...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Amore Ristorante Italiano is known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere. If you're looking to try some traditional Italian dishes, this is the place to go. They have a wide range of options that are sure to please even the pickiest eaters in your family. The restaurant is located in downtown Birmingham, which makes it easy to get to from anywhere in town! The menu at Amore Ristorante Italiano has something for everyone. You can find everything from appetizers like Garlic Bread with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce to main courses like Chicken Parmesan. They also offer pasta dishes like Spaghetti Bolognese.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The Marble Ring named the best hidden bar in Alabama

Livability recently named The Marble Ring as the best hidden bar in Alabama. Keep reading to learn all about the hidden speakeasy and how you can try it for yourself!. The Marble Ring is an intimate and glamorous speakeasy hidden in the heart of Avondale. The bar gets its name from the famous Zelda Fitzgerald quote, “I hope you die in the marble ring.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Popular Alabama band taking ‘indefinite hiatus’

CBDB, the popular Alabama-born jam band, announced Wednesday the group will take an “indefinite hiatus” beginning this summer. The band posted a message on their Facebook page “to all of our fans, friends, and family” that after the upcoming “Deebs Days” event at Avondale Brewing Company, the break will begin.
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best American Restaurant In Alabama

A local chain restaurant is being credited as the best American comfort food spot in Alabama. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With three Five Bar locations across Alabama, plus...
ALABAMA STATE
QSR magazine

The Dolly Llama Headed to Texas with Dallas Opening

The Dolly Llama, the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination based out of Los Angeles, announced its expansion into Texas with its first location in Dallas. Located within the sought-after and growing Uptown neighborhood at 2817 Howell Street, Suite 210, The Dolly Llama will celebrate its opening on Saturday, May 28th with a community-focused Grand Opening celebration! Beginning at 12pm, the first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag items. Throughout the day, guests will also be able to score branded merchandise and enter to win giveaways and raffles for fun prizes!
DALLAS, TX

