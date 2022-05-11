ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLydel Wright speaks with TODAY’s Al Roker to honor the graduating class...

Fordham Mourns the Passing of Senior Student Vincent Harris

Vincent Harris, a senior in Fordham College at Rose Hill and leader in campus life who was beloved not only for his enthusiasm and warmth but also for his sense of humility and ethic of service, died suddenly on May 10. He was 21 years old. Harris played numerous leadership...
BRONX, NY
15 Years on the Job and Not One Sick Day Until…

It may be hard to believe in these unpredictable times but some people, like Margaret Kluin, haven't missed a day of work in years. For the last 15 years, Margaret, a nurse manager in the orthopedic surgery department at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, New Jersey has shown up on time for - every shift - despite whatever may have been going on in her private life.
HACKENSACK, NJ
3 New Jersey Students Receive U.S. Presidential Scholars Award

Three New Jersey students have distinguished themselves by receiving recognition as 2023 United States Presidential Scholars. Here are the recipients of this high honor as follows:. East Brunswick – Carson He, East Brunswick High School. Morganville – Emily Gao, Marlboro High Schoo. New Vernon – Skylar Sargent Walters,...
EDUCATION
NJ to require schools place tampons in boys bathrooms?

Lawmakers in the New Jersey Senate have advanced a bill that would require free menstrual products be provided in all school bathrooms for students in grades 6 through 12. That presumably includes boys' bathrooms. Supporters of the bill (S1221) claim it addresses so-called "period poverty." Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Gloucester, the...
EDUCATION
N.J. diner manager accused of harassing trans customer after bathroom dispute

A transgender woman has accused a New Jersey diner manager of discrimination and transphobia, citing a recent argument over which bathroom the woman used. Erin Kinahan, 63, from Jersey City, told NJ Advance Media she was harassed at the Edison Diner in Edison Sunday evening by the restaurant’s night manager. Kinahan said the man followed her into the women’s restroom before approaching her table to say she could no longer use that bathroom.
EDISON, NJ
Westchester County parents concerned about bug bites on children

BEDFORD, N.Y. -- Some parents in Westchester County are noticing tiny red spots on their children after they spend time outside, but have lots of questions about where they're coming from.CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports on what's behind these bug bites and how to keep your kids safe.When the weather gets warmer, children love to be outside."I am an outside playing kid," 8-year-old Lila Savitsky said.But with it, comes bugs."I was like, 'I'm bleeding.' So I ran into the house," Lila said."And when she turned around, she was bitten from ear to ear in the back of her neck," Lila's mom...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Rest in Peace, Jack McGreevey

Mayor Dan Reiman of Carteret announced via social media on Thursday that Jack McGreevey, father of former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey who served from January of 2002 to November of 2004, has passed away. While no specific information was available as to viewing or funeral arrangements, Mayor Reiman expressed...
Doctors Seeing Spike In Allergy, Flu, COVID Cases Across New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, health officials are also tracking a late-season spike of flu cases in many locations, including New Jersey. Flu activity is high across the state of New Jersey. “It’s been an unusual year for flu,” Dr. Henry Fraimow, infectious disease specialist at Cooper University Hospital, said. COVID cases in New Jersey are also up 124% from a month ago, and this is the middle of May when respiratory viruses usually don’t spread like this. “There’s a lot of things we thought we understood and now we realize that things can behave differently than we’ve always...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Best New Jersey Food Trucks: Kiersten’s Creations

When most people see a school bus, they think of homework, tests, or research papers. But the hot pink rig with a sign that says “Kiersten’s Creations” is totally flipping the script. Instead of picking up schoolkids, this bus hands out ice cream, cookies, brownies, mousse, cheesecake, popsicles, floats, and coffee; among other sweet treats.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey’s Most Popular Baby Names Revealed

Know a baby Liam or Olivia? You shouldn’t be surprised. Liam and Olivia were New Jersey’s most popular male and female baby names in 2021, marking the second year the monikers topped the list, according to data released on Thursday, May 12 by the Social Security Administration. Last...
RELATIONSHIPS
Some N.J. school districts resume mask requirements as COVID cases rise

Some New Jersey schools announced Friday they would return to requiring masks for students and staff as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state over the past month. The latest state Department of Health COVID-19 activity level map shows five out of six regions at “high” risk for coronavirus activity as of May 7. Under state health guidelines, schools are encouraged to require masks if a district falls within a high-risk region. Just the southeast region including Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties remains moderate risk.
EDUCATION
More blood on Murphy’s hands in latest NJ bear attack (Opinion)

I hate to say I told you so. Please share this piece with Gov. Phil Murphy because he needs to hear it from you. He is going to kill someone. It almost happened Wednesday. A 34-year-old woman walking along Gorney Road in Lafayette at 4:30 p.m. was confronted by a black bear. Without any known provocation, the bear charged her, attacked her, mauled her. It opened up wounds on her right arm and her right side.
ANIMALS
The Oldest Bar In New Jersey Has An Amazing Story

Looking for a fun addition to your New Jersey summer bucket list? How about grabbing a drink at the oldest bar in New Jersey?. There is a bar you can go to in the Garden State and sit at a place where the earliest Americans sat for a drink. As a matter of fact, they sat there before America was America.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
POLITICS
Woman found dead in Maple Shade, NJ motel room

MAPLE SHADE — The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a motel late Wednesday morning. Maple Shade police were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 around 11:30 a.m. when an unresponsive woman was found in a room. She was pronounced dead and her death was considered a homicide, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ bucket list: 9 places you’ve got to get to this summer

It’s a fact. People tend to take their own state for granted. If you live in the west, you don’t even care about the mountains anymore. If you live in Florida, you forget how beautiful some of your beaches are. And if you live in New Jersey, anything that is just a stone’s throw away tends to get pushed into the back of our minds.
MUSIC

