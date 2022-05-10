George McGrath

Judy A. Hurda, 70, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa. She was born in Eastman, on Aug. 29, 1951, the daughter of Willard and Betty (Stuckey) Ray. She grew up on the family farm in Eastman and later met Michael Hurda. Judy and Michael were married on Oct. 9, 1976, at Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman. Together, they raised their family in Seneca. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and spending time outdoors. She loved and cared for her family, and always enjoyed their company. Judy’s husband Mike preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2018.
Comments / 0