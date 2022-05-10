George McGrath

A Crawford County Jail inmate faces narcotics and possession charges after he attempted to smuggle items into a jail cell. On April 25, the Prairie du Chien Police Department received information that an inmate of the jail had various kinds of controlled substances in his jail cell. K-9 Phoenix conducted a sniff, during which she indicated to a mattress on the top bunk of a jail cell. While jailers searched the mattress, they located two vials of an unknown liquid, suspected to be Suboxone, over eight grams of meth that were wrapped in plastic and electrical tape, and another item wrapped in electrical tape that were all attached on a string. The Crawford County jailers also located a sock on the inmate’s person that contained multiple syringes, close to another eight grams of meth, a baggie of suspected heroin, four tablets of suspected Adderall, a Fentanyl patch, and multiple strips of Suboxone.

