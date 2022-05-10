George McGrath

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGeorge McGrath, aka Silver (and not because of his hair…Hi Ho, Silver), loved and liked by so many, was called home to Glory by his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 1, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with congenital heart failure and kidney disease. Born Oct. 14, 1936,...

Donald 'Don' Mullikin

Donald P. “Don” Mullikin, 79, passed away at home Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. He was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Prairie du Chien, to the late Joseph L. and Lorraine E. (Lang) Mullikin. On July 20, 1979, Don married Kathy Dutcher in Janesville. He worked for GM for 35 years, retiring in 1999. Don was a member of the UAW Local 95, and Loyal Order of Moose. He enjoyed volunteering with the Edgerton Lions Club and he loved hunting, camping, fishing, playing darts, cooking, and attending meat raffles. Other things he enjoyed were going on cruises and being an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees. Don really made sure he found time to spend with his family.
JANESVILLE, WI
Rosemary Berns

Rosemary Berns, 82, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids of a sudden illness. Visitation was Friday, May 6, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Funeral services were Saturday, May 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo, conducted by Rev. Marvin Bries. Interment...
GARNAVILLO, IA
Jay D. Kolker

Jay D. Kolker, 81, of Coralville died Monday, May 2, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a battle with cancer. Visitation was Thursday, May 5, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg and before services at the church. Funeral services were Friday, May 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church,...
GUTTENBERG, IA
Sharon Friedlein

Sharon Friedlein, 82, of Guttenberg, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the River Living Center in Guttenberg. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Sharon was born on Aug. 30, 1939, in Guttenberg, the daughter of Arthur and Edna...
GUTTENBERG, IA
Judy A. Hurda

Judy A. Hurda, 70, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa. She was born in Eastman, on Aug. 29, 1951, the daughter of Willard and Betty (Stuckey) Ray. She grew up on the family farm in Eastman and later met Michael Hurda. Judy and Michael were married on Oct. 9, 1976, at Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman. Together, they raised their family in Seneca. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and spending time outdoors. She loved and cared for her family, and always enjoyed their company. Judy’s husband Mike preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2018.
MCGREGOR, IA
Linda (Schutte) Marting

Linda (Schutte) Marting, 71, of Montour died March 13, 2022 at Grinnell Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the south gazebo on River Park Drive, Guttenberg. Food will be served. Linda was born Feb. 2, 1951...
MONTOUR, IA
New rec and aquatics manager starts in PdC

Emily Pedley Fecht is the new recreation and aquatics manager for the city of Prairie du Chien. She will work alongside parks and rec director Mike Ulrich, but be more focused on the aquatics and recreation programming. (Photo by Correne Martin)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Roth Feeder Pig II gets DNR pollutant discharge permit

Roth Feeder Pig II, a proposed Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO), has received its Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (WPDES) permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Tyler Dix, a wastewater specialist with the DNR, sent out a notice of final determination on May 6 indicating the permit has...
WAUZEKA, WI
Council to consider downtown historic district a second time

Designating Blackhawk Avenue as a historic district will be brought for reconsideration at the May 17 Prairie du Chien Common Council meeting. It will be the second time this month, as the council first considered the topic at its May 3 meeting. Council opinion seems to represent both sides of the issue.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Driver arrested after meth, paraphernalia found

A traffic stop resulted in an arrest for drug-related charges April 18 in Prairie du Chien. At approximately 11:45 a.m. that Monday, the Prairie du Chien Police K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop near the 100 block of East Webster Street for a vehicle with improper registration. As the officer recognized the driver, identified as Rick Roquet, 38, of Prairie du Chien, to be displaying signs of drug impairment, K-9 Phoenix was utilized to conduct a free open-air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
County jail inmate caught attempting to smuggle narcotics in

A Crawford County Jail inmate faces narcotics and possession charges after he attempted to smuggle items into a jail cell. On April 25, the Prairie du Chien Police Department received information that an inmate of the jail had various kinds of controlled substances in his jail cell. K-9 Phoenix conducted a sniff, during which she indicated to a mattress on the top bunk of a jail cell. While jailers searched the mattress, they located two vials of an unknown liquid, suspected to be Suboxone, over eight grams of meth that were wrapped in plastic and electrical tape, and another item wrapped in electrical tape that were all attached on a string. The Crawford County jailers also located a sock on the inmate’s person that contained multiple syringes, close to another eight grams of meth, a baggie of suspected heroin, four tablets of suspected Adderall, a Fentanyl patch, and multiple strips of Suboxone.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA

