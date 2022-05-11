Lottery ticket worth $3-million sold at Acme in South Philadelphia

A lottery ticket worth $3-million was sold at a supermarket in South Philadelphia.

The My Three Million Scratch-Off ticket was purchased at the Acme Market on the unit block of Snyder Avenue, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

My Three Million is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

PA Lottery officials say Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.