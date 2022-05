Three life sciences companies, ADC Therapeutics, Longeveron and Adimab, are undertaking leadership transitions with the announcements of new chief executive officers. Ameet Malik, the former head of U.S. Oncology at Novartis, will take over the reins of Switzerland-based ADC Therapeutics, following the departure of CEO Chris Martin, who will remain with the company as an adviser for three months to ensure a smooth transition. Martin, a co-founder of the company, will continue to serve as a member of the company’s board of directors and will chair its Science and Technology Committee.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO