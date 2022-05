POLO, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near Polo, one of which took a 96-year-old grandmother’s life. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the first fire happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house near SW State Route D and SW Colt Drive in rural Polo. A body was found inside the house; that person’s identity has not been released by the authorities yet.

POLO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO