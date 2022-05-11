New York GOP criticizes $35M abortion fund

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The head of from New York’s Republican Party is criticizing a recently created fund to ensure abortion service remain available in the state.

This $35 million fund was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Hochul, $25 million will go to abortion providers to expand access, and $10 million dollars in security grants will be allocated to reproductive health care centers.

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy issued a statement Wednesday, calling the fund a “waste.”

“Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo already expanded abortion up until birth, allowed it to be performed by non-doctors, and then celebrated with champagne and lighting the Empire State Building pink. The Supreme Court’s decision will not affect NYS law–this is ‘never let a crisis go to waste’ manufactured hysteria designed to distract from the absolute dumpster fire they’ve created in New York. Criminals are ruling our streets and no one can afford to live here, but once again NY Democrats’ priorities are completely out of whack with the concerns of struggling New Yorkers.” Nick Langworthy, Chairman, NYGOP

