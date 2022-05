The New York Rangers are on the brink of elimination as the first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins heads back to New York for Game 5 on May 11. The Penguins have the momentum after two impressive victories in Games 3 and 4 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. In Game 3, the Rangers managed to tie the game at 4-4 after falling into a 4-1 deficit in the first period but could not complete the comeback and lost 7-4.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO